Lily Collins feels inspired by Emily Cooper's style

Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Collins admits to being inspired by Emily Cooper, her 'Emily in Paris' character....

www.wataugademocrat.com

arcamax.com

Lily Collins likens shooting Emily in Paris to a 'mini vacation'

Lily Collins has likened shooting season two of 'Emily in Paris' to a "mini vacation". The 32-year-old actress reprised the role of Emily Cooper for the second series of the Netflix show, and Lily relished shooting in the spectacular surroundings of St. Tropez. The actress - who is the daughter...
Lily Collins
Vanity Fair

Inside Lily Collins’s Mod Transformation for the Emily in Paris Premiere

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “A little bit Françoise Hardy, a little bit Jean Shrimpton, a little bit Sharon Tate”—that’s how makeup artist Fiona Stiles describes the glam look seen on Emily in Paris star Lily Collins at Wednesday night’s season two premiere. (The series, created by Darren Star, returns to Netflix on December 22, just in time for some much-needed distraction from the Greek alphabet.) These days, it’s particularly easy for the actor to slip into a 1960s homage, thanks to a set of wispy bangs cut last month by hairstylist Gregory Russell. Add a sequined Valentino bubble dress, a bow-adorned headband, and doll-like lashes, and the mod renaissance is complete.
Cosmopolitan

What Is Emily’s Age in ’Emily in Paris’? Lily Collins Sure Doesn’t Know

In season 1 of the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, one of the most confounding things for viewers—other than the way Emily puts outfits together and the fact that her Instagram following grew exponentially with only mediocre posts—is how old Emily is supposed to be. Emily’s age is not specifically stated in Emily in Paris (which is back for season 2 on December 22!), so fans are left to guess how old she is based on the context clues given in the series.
Digital Courier

Lily Collins: I struggled to walk in heels after lockdown

Lily Collins struggled to run in heels after the COVID-19 lockdown. The 32-year-old actress has reprised the role of Emily Cooper for the second season of 'Emily in Paris', but Lily admits she became too comfortable with her lockdown attire, and it made her life tougher on set. Thank you...
PopSugar

Ashley Park and Lily Collins Tease an Emily in Paris Season Full of Designer Looks

Emily in Paris's Ashley Park and Lily Collins are here to hype us up for season two of the Netflix series, where their characters Mindy and Emily will continue to be high-fashion besties. Clearly, the tight relationship remains solid offscreen too, as both actors posted shots from their day of press in luxury designer pieces. While Collins wore a full look straight off the fall 2021 Celine runway sourced by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Park, styled by Erin Walsh, coordinated a strong-shouldered double-breasted Balmain blazer with a kelly green minidress, gold chainlink necklace, Versace Virtus bag, and Thom Browne oxford platforms.
Vogue

Lily Collins’s French-Girl Wardrobe Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Celine anything gets a resounding yes from us – and from Lily Collins, too, it turns out. The Emily in Paris star wore a jacket by the storied French brand while continuing her press tour for the upcoming second season of her cult Netflix show, sharing a series of photos of herself posing on a balcony with her millions of followers. Although she wasn’t in the French capital, Collins paid homage to her beloved fictional character, Emily Cooper, teaming the jacket with Celine jeans, a slick of red Lancôme lipstick and minimal Cartier jewellery.
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins Channels Brigitte Bardot for an Emily in Paris Season 2 Screening

The Emily of Emily in Paris owes a lot of her charm to her unabashedly American sensibilities—the candor, the cheerfulness, the buoyant style, and, of course, the faux pas (though even those tend to work out in her favor). But for last night's premiere of the show's second season in Los Angeles, Lily Collins turned to a French icon for her red carpet beauty. The actor stepped out in a banged and bowed bouffant, the updo entirely reminiscent of a '60s-era Brigitte Bardot.
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins on the Highs, Lows, and Heartwarming Surprises of Emily in Paris’s Return

Around this time last year, when we all needed a little escapism during our endless lockdown winter, Emily Cooper landed in our lives. And while Emily in Paris may first have appeared on your Netflix feed as a shiny, festive bauble of a show, within a matter of days it became a near-inescapable global phenomenon—sparking endless debates over just how accurately it depicted the expat experience in Paris, in what seems to be one of the most perplexing cases of missing the point in recent memory. When it came to ticking the boxes for escapist binge-watching, lest we forget, Emily in Paris did exactly what it said on the tin and more: offered breathtakingly gorgeous backdrops, impossibly attractive actors, wildly expensive fashion, and plotlines as delightful as they were implausible.
femestella.com

Netflix 'Emily in Paris' Season 2: Emily Cooper's 17 Most Fabulous Bags

Let’s be real: Emily in Paris may not be a great show but it *definitely* has great fashion!. Emily Cooper is always rocking something super cute — if not slightly cheesy — and shows up dressed to impress. Whether she’s sporting Zara or Balmain, Emily walks the streets of Paris like she’s walking a runway: with utter and total confidence.
PopSugar

Watch Lily Collins and Ashley Park Crack Up Identifying "French" Items

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park are certainly no strangers to France and French culture. The two have spent considerable time filming in the incredible country, so when we had the chance to sit down with them, we thought it would be fun to put their knowledge of "French" items to the test.
TheWrap

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Review: Lily Collins Returns With Fewer Cringe Moments in Netflix Series

“Emily in Paris” has a tenuous relationship with reality. Here, pandemics never happen and the stakes rise only (and precisely) to the level that keeps you hitting that “Next Episode” button on Netflix, which is the level perfected by early 2000s chick-lit novels and rom-coms — maximum pleasure for minimal pain, strain or thought. The title character’s adventures play out exactly the how the 13-year-old in “13 Going on 30” imagined adult life would: all champagne, gorgeous clothes, work meetings where you rock a presentation, girls’ trips to St. Tropez and men falling over themselves to date you regardless of your personality.
thefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Lily Collins in Prabal Gurung on Good Morning America

Last week, Lily Collins virtually stopped by Good Morning America to continue promoting the new season of ''Emily in Paris'' and her stylists Rob Zangardi + Mariel Haenn posted her look on instagram. She posed for the gram in a PRABAL GURUNG SPRING 2022 light blue silk top and a...
Cosmopolitan

Lily Collins is unrecognisable with a jet-black mullet

When you find the hair and makeup look that you think best suits you, it makes sense that it’ll become your go-to look. Just look at Lily Collins. For as long as we can remember, the Emily in Paris star has rocked the same shade of deep brunette hair. Which is why we were all so surprised when she switched up her look with a platinum blonde pixie.
