Ballymore Resources Ltd (BMR)

 5 days ago

Ballymore Resources Limited operates as an exploration and development company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. It holds 100% interests in the...

Allkem Ltd (AKE)

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company’s flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
Ark Mines Ltd (AHK)

Ark Mines Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Ark Mines Limited focuses in the mineral exploration and mining business in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.
Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)

Kenmare Resources PLC कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company’s products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved and probable ore reserves of 1.54 billion tons. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Avalon Advanced Materials Ltd (AVL)

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by a jump in technology shares ahead of a busy week of earnings, while investors weighed the prospect of additional... Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as data showed domestic manufacturing activity expanded in September...
Gold Basin Resources Corp (GXX)

Gold Basin Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Basin project, which comprises five mineral rights covering 2,389 acres and 290 unpatented mining claims covering 5,280 acres located in Mohave County, Arizona; and 51% interest in the Consortium Project that include three mineral claims covering an area of 1,161 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Fiorentina Minerals Inc. and changed its name to Gold Basin Resources Corporation in September 2020. Gold Basin Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.
Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd (LGM)

Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Cobar, Harden, Bauloora, Rockley, and Fontenoy projects covering an area of 531 square kilometers located in the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales. It also has 333 square kilometers of pending exploration licenses in New South Wales. Legacy Minerals Holdings Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.
Altura Mining Ltd (AJM)

May 3 (Reuters) - Altura Mining Ltd AJM.AX :* EXECUTED LOI TO ENTER EARN-IN OPTION AGREEMENT FOR 60% PROJECT EQUITY IN LITHIUM CORP'S FISH LAKE VALLEY PROJECT. April 16 (Reuters) - Altura Mining Ltd AJM.AX :* ALEX CHEESEMAN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. March 5 (Reuters) - Altura Mining Ltd...
Tinybeans Group Ltd (TNY)

April 8 (Reuters) - Tinybeans Group Ltd TNY.AX :* TINYBEANS APPOINTS NEW CFO-TNY.AX* CHRIS MOTSAY NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. Jan 7 (Reuters) - Tinybeans Group Ltd TNY.AX :* APPOINTS ALLISON MUSMAND AS NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FROM JAN 11. BRIEF-Tinybeans Group Says Revenue In Q2 Expected To Be Around A$3...
Norzinc Ltd (NZC)

May 3 (Reuters) - Norzinc Ltd NZC.TO :* NORZINC ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE* NORZINC LTD - PRESIDENT AND CEO DON MACDONALD WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS EXECUTIVE POSITION AND AS A... Feb 8 (Reuters) - Norzinc Ltd NZC.TO :* NORZINC ANNOUNCES CORPORATE PLANS FOR 2021 AND BEYOND - APPOINTS VP CORPORATE...
FAR Ltd (FAR)

May 4 (Reuters) - FAR Ltd FAR.AX :* ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PETER THIESSEN* ANNOUNCES INCOMING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, VICTORIA MCLELLAN. April 30 (Reuters) - FAR Ltd FAR.AX :* CASH AND TERM DEPOSITS AT END OF QUARTER OF US$8 MILLION. April 28 (Reuters) - FAR Ltd FAR.AX :*...
Copper Search Ltd (CUS)

Copper Search Limited engages in the exploration of minerals exploration tenements situated in South Australia. It primarily develops copper-gold deposits within the Gawler Craton of South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Applecross, Australia.
BNK Banking Corporation Ltd (BBC)

April 29 (Reuters) - BNK Banking Corporation Ltd BBC.AX :* BNK GROUP TRADING UPDATE 3Q21-BBC.AX* BNK SETTLEMENTS OF $108M IN QUARTER, UP 203% QOQ* Q3 2021 FINSURE SETTLEMENTS OF... April 21 (Reuters) - BNK Banking Corporation Ltd BBC.AX :* BNK LAUNCHES $250 MILLION SECURITISATION WAREHOUSE-BBC.AX* SIGNED DEFINITIVE LEGAL DOCUMENTS FOR...
AvangardCo Investments Public Ltd DRC (AVGRq)

AvangardCo Investments Public Limited, an agro-industrial company, produces and sells shell eggs and dry egg products in Ukraine. It operates through five segments: Shell Eggs, Poultry, Animal Feed, Egg Products, and Other Activities. The Shell Eggs segment is involved in the breeding of industrial laying hens; and production and sale of shell eggs. The Poultry segment engages in the production and sale of baby chicks; breeding of young birds for sale; and sale of birds for slaughter. The Animal Feed segment produces and sells feeds. The Egg Products segment engages in the processing and sale of egg products. The Other Activities segment sells goods and services, poultry meat and by-products, plant production, poultry manure, etc. The company also produces and sells mixed fodder; and provides rental services. It sells its products to supermarket chains, other retail stores, and B2B and wholesale customers under the Kvochka brand. The company also exports its products to approximately 42 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, the Far East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the European Union. AvangardCo Investments Public Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
rigzone.com

Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe

The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin. Traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch. The vessel Hellas Diana sharply changed course from Tianjin and is likely headed to Europe, according to Mathew Ang, an...
