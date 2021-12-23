ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

USD 413 targets social and emotional wellbeing with emergency funding

Chanute Tribune
 5 days ago

A portion of funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) Fund will be utilized to enhance social and emotional well-being of USD 413 students, according to Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester. Of the $4 million-plus the district received from the ESSER III package, the federal government...

www.chanute.com

