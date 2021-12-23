ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Syrah Resources Ltd (SYR)

investing.com
 5 days ago

April 21 (Reuters) - Syrah Resources Ltd SYR.AX :* PRODUCED 5KT OF NATURAL GRAPHITE AT BALAMA DURING QUARTER. March 30 (Reuters) - Syrah Resources Ltd SYR.AX :* FY NET LOSS AFTER INCOME TAX US$60.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF US$130.5 MILLION* FY...

au.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Kalium Lakes Ltd (KLL)

April 27 (Reuters) - Kalium Lakes Ltd KLL.AX :* CO AND MARPUTU ABORIGINAL CORPORATION RNTBC SIGNED A VARIATION TO EXISTING LAND ACCESS AGREEMENT* AGREEMENT REDEFINES PRODUCTION... Feb 24 (Reuters) - Kalium Lakes Ltd KLL.AX :* HALF YEAR PROFIT AFTER TAX A$4.73 MILLION VERSUS A$7.721 MILLION LOSS YEAR AGO. Dec 17...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Syrah Resources inks active anode material offtake with Tesla

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pacgold Ltd (PGO)

April 26 (Reuters) - Primary Gold Ltd PGO.AX :* UNIT COMMENCED COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF 100 PERCENT OF PRIMARY GOLD SHARES. April 6 (Reuters) - Primary Gold Ltd PGO.AX :* RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD FOR ACQUISITION OF ALL PGO SHARES. Feb 21 (Reuters) - Primary Gold Ltd PGO.AX...
METAL MINING
investing.com

Quantum Graphite Ltd (QGL)

March 24 (Reuters) - Quantum Graphite Ltd QGL.AX :* ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF EXPLORATION LICENCE EL6224. March 22 (Reuters) - Quantum Graphite Ltd QGL.AX :* EQUITY CAPITAL RAISING* A$2 MILLION EQUITY CAPITAL RAISING* RECEIVED COMMITMENTS FOR ABOUT 30.8 MILLION PLACEMENT SHARES AT... Nov 21 (Reuters) - Quantum Graphite Ltd QGL.AX :*...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Technology Company#Reuters#Fy#Asian#Chinese
investing.com

Altura Mining Ltd (AJM)

May 3 (Reuters) - Altura Mining Ltd AJM.AX :* EXECUTED LOI TO ENTER EARN-IN OPTION AGREEMENT FOR 60% PROJECT EQUITY IN LITHIUM CORP'S FISH LAKE VALLEY PROJECT. April 16 (Reuters) - Altura Mining Ltd AJM.AX :* ALEX CHEESEMAN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. March 5 (Reuters) - Altura Mining Ltd...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Norzinc Ltd (NZC)

May 3 (Reuters) - Norzinc Ltd NZC.TO :* NORZINC ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE* NORZINC LTD - PRESIDENT AND CEO DON MACDONALD WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS EXECUTIVE POSITION AND AS A... Feb 8 (Reuters) - Norzinc Ltd NZC.TO :* NORZINC ANNOUNCES CORPORATE PLANS FOR 2021 AND BEYOND - APPOINTS VP CORPORATE...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. Letter to Shareholders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd., doing business as Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide the following letter to its stakeholders.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Humm Group Ltd (HUM)

Prev. Close 0.74 Day's Range 0.725-0.92 Revenue 444.4M. humm group limited is an Australia-based company, which provides consumer finance products. The Company’s product includes humm, bundll, humm90 and hummpro. humm provides interest-free payment platform with repayment options from 10 weeks up to 60 months. humm offers BNPL category to cover home renovation, veterinary services, dental, optical, furniture expenses and even fertility services. humm is available in Australia, Ireland and New Zealand. humm90 is a Mastercard, which enables long term interest free finance and offers 110 days interest free. hummpro is built for business, which provides access to up to $30,000 with flexible repayment options. Bundll is a BNPL product delivered via the Mastercard network. It provides mobile digital payment solution available direct from their smartphone. bundll is available in Australia. Its Q Mastercard is a credit card with interest free at its core.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
investing.com

Avalon Advanced Materials Ltd (AVL)

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by a jump in technology shares ahead of a busy week of earnings, while investors weighed the prospect of additional... Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as data showed domestic manufacturing activity expanded in September...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold Basin Resources Corp (GXX)

Gold Basin Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Basin project, which comprises five mineral rights covering 2,389 acres and 290 unpatented mining claims covering 5,280 acres located in Mohave County, Arizona; and 51% interest in the Consortium Project that include three mineral claims covering an area of 1,161 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Fiorentina Minerals Inc. and changed its name to Gold Basin Resources Corporation in September 2020. Gold Basin Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Cardno Ltd (CDD)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Cardno Ltd CDD.AX :* HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $433.6 MILLION, DOWN 10.90%* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.5 CENTS PER SHARE* HY PROFIT AFTER... Dec 4 (Reuters) - Cardno Ltd CDD.AX :* CFO PETER BARKER RESCINDED HIS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION & WILL REMAIN WITH CO. Oct...
MARKETS
investing.com

Ark Mines Ltd (AHK)

Ark Mines Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. Ark Mines Limited focuses in the mineral exploration and mining business in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Allkem Ltd (AKE)

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company’s flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (9532)

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo,... Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Paper...
STOCKS
investing.com

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd (OMM)

April 26 (Reuters) - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd OMM.V :* OMINECA RECEIVES DRILL PERMIT EXPANSION AND COMPLETES AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICS AT WINGDAM. Nov 12 (Reuters) - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd OMM.V :* OMINECA ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO UP TO $4.4 MILLION. Oct 30 (Reuters) - Omineca Mining...
METAL MINING
740thefan.com

Australia’s Syrah Resources soars on graphite supply deal with Tesla

(Reuters) – Syrah Resources Ltd said on Thursday it had signed a four-year deal to supply graphite anode materials to electric carmaker Tesla from its plant in the U.S. state of Louisiana, sending the Australian company’s shares soaring 32%. The deal with Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker,...
LOUISIANA STATE
investing.com

Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LITL)

What Does The Future Hold For The Litigation Capital Management Share Price?. The Litigation Capital Management (LON:LITL) share price has risen by 2.39% over the past month and it’s currently trading at 61.7975. For investors considering whether to... ChartIn case we are all a little weary of politics this...
MARKETS
investing.com

Arden Capital Ltd (ACZJ)

Arden Capital Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. होटल, रेस्तरां और फुर्सत. Arden Capital Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the hospitality, real estate, and logistics sectors in the Republic of Mauritius and Zimbabwe. It owns and manages Victoria Falls hotel, a five star hotel with 161 rooms; Kingdom at Victoria Falls, a three star hotel with 294 rooms; and Elephant Hills, Victoria Falls, a four star hotel with 276 rooms, as well as Monomotapa Hotel Harare, a four star hotel with 243 rooms. The company also owns other hotels and resorts that comprise 83 rooms, as well as recreational harbors in Lake Kariba and game farms in the Hwange area. In addition, it provides property holding, development, management, consulting, valuation, agency, and other and ancillary services; and fuel transportation services. The company was formerly known as Brainworks Limited and changed its name to Arden Capital Limited in November 2019. Arden Capital Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Grand Baie, the Republic of Mauritius.
MARKETS
investing.com

AvangardCo Investments Public Ltd DRC (AVGRq)

AvangardCo Investments Public Limited, an agro-industrial company, produces and sells shell eggs and dry egg products in Ukraine. It operates through five segments: Shell Eggs, Poultry, Animal Feed, Egg Products, and Other Activities. The Shell Eggs segment is involved in the breeding of industrial laying hens; and production and sale of shell eggs. The Poultry segment engages in the production and sale of baby chicks; breeding of young birds for sale; and sale of birds for slaughter. The Animal Feed segment produces and sells feeds. The Egg Products segment engages in the processing and sale of egg products. The Other Activities segment sells goods and services, poultry meat and by-products, plant production, poultry manure, etc. The company also produces and sells mixed fodder; and provides rental services. It sells its products to supermarket chains, other retail stores, and B2B and wholesale customers under the Kvochka brand. The company also exports its products to approximately 42 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, the Far East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the European Union. AvangardCo Investments Public Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy