Syrah Resources Ltd (SYR)

Arden Capital Ltd कंपनी प्रोफाइल. होटल, रेस्तरां और फुर्सत. Arden Capital Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the hospitality, real estate, and logistics sectors in the Republic of Mauritius and Zimbabwe. It owns and manages Victoria Falls hotel, a five star hotel with 161 rooms; Kingdom at Victoria Falls, a three star hotel with 294 rooms; and Elephant Hills, Victoria Falls, a four star hotel with 276 rooms, as well as Monomotapa Hotel Harare, a four star hotel with 243 rooms. The company also owns other hotels and resorts that comprise 83 rooms, as well as recreational harbors in Lake Kariba and game farms in the Hwange area. In addition, it provides property holding, development, management, consulting, valuation, agency, and other and ancillary services; and fuel transportation services. The company was formerly known as Brainworks Limited and changed its name to Arden Capital Limited in November 2019. Arden Capital Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Grand Baie, the Republic of Mauritius.
