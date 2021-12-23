Syrah Resources Ltd (SYR)

AvangardCo Investments Public Limited, an agro-industrial company, produces and sells shell eggs and dry egg products in Ukraine. It operates through five segments: Shell Eggs, Poultry, Animal Feed, Egg Products, and Other Activities. The Shell Eggs segment is involved in the breeding of industrial laying hens; and production and sale of shell eggs. The Poultry segment engages in the production and sale of baby chicks; breeding of young birds for sale; and sale of birds for slaughter. The Animal Feed segment produces and sells feeds. The Egg Products segment engages in the processing and sale of egg products. The Other Activities segment sells goods and services, poultry meat and by-products, plant production, poultry manure, etc. The company also produces and sells mixed fodder; and provides rental services. It sells its products to supermarket chains, other retail stores, and B2B and wholesale customers under the Kvochka brand. The company also exports its products to approximately 42 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, the Far East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the European Union. AvangardCo Investments Public Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO