ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Letter to the Editor: Disappointed in move to partisan school board races

williamsonherald.com
 5 days ago

It was disappointing to read those individuals looking to be on the school boards will now be running under what political party they belong to. The last thing a school district needs is those that bring along their political thoughts into the educational system. Others that are a concern would be...

www.williamsonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonherald.com

County political parties opt for future partisan school board elections

The Williamson County Republican and Democratic parties recently filed to hold primaries for school board candidates in 2022. Now, all school board elections in the county, which were previously nonpartisan, will be partisan moving forward. According to a statement released on Friday, the Williamson County Democratic Party sent a letter...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Florida Phoenix

FL School Boards Association withdrew from national affiliate; Was it a partisan move or not?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When a letter from the National School Boards Association urged the Biden administration to do something about reports of threats and violence against school board members, it didn’t go well,  particularly with conservative groups who claimed that the letter painted some parents as “domestic terrorists.” Now, several state school boards that were members of the […] The post FL School Boards Association withdrew from national affiliate; Was it a partisan move or not? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Delaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: Partisan Legislative districts, not good for communities

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Legislative Redistricting Commission approved preliminary maps for the new state House along party lines. Proponents of these maps will extol the virtues of maintaining communities of interest, limiting municipal splits and competitiveness, but sadly when it comes to our local 168th District, the proposed map fails on all three counts.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: January is School Director Recognition Month

In honor of the commitment and time school board directors volunteer on behalf of our schools and communities, January is designated School Director Recognition Month. The work of these public servants is vital to the success of our students and schools and the Delaware County Intermediate Unit would like to take this time to say thank you to its board and all school board directors in Delaware County.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Vocational Training#High School#College University
Klamath Falls News

Letter to the Editor: Laudable Parks Advisory Board

Letter to the Editor by, Kate Murphey, Klamath Falls. I had the opportunity to sit in on the two Park Advisory Board meetings dealing with the issue of renaming Kit Carson Park. The members of the Advisory Board serve as volunteers and I suspect they never anticipated being put in the middle of a difficult political situation. However, the members did accept this assignment.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: School development plan questioned

On Nov. 22, the Cannon Falls School Board approved the 2022-2024 staff development plan and spending of $158,501.11. This plan includes goals stated, “We will offer 8 hours of staff development to include topics from Joe Beckman and Social/Emotional Learning, grade level team meetings…”. At the Nov. 22...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Signer understood school petition

In response to the letter dated Dec. 16 titled, “Board Acts in School’s Best Interest,” I offer the following information as I know as a signer of the petition. The statements on the signature page of the petition clearly states two purposes. The first, in accordance with Minnesota statute, the petition is to object to the appointment of Diane Johnson.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Cape Cod Times

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

On Dec. 14, my wife and I attended a gathering at the Hyannis rotary to remind people of the terrible tragedy that took place in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. We were new to the Grandmothers Against Gun Violence group, but were willing to come out as a testament to that terrible day when more than 20 children, educators and administrators were horrifically gunned down by a deranged young man.
YARMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
news4sanantonio.com

School districts ready plans to counter chronic absenteeism, staff shortages

WASHINGTON (TND) — Heading into the third year of the pandemic, K-12 schools across the country are preparing to spend the next disbursement of pandemic relief funds approved by Congress. The vast majority of states' plans have been approved by the U.S. Department of Education, which is giving states...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Is it time to give teachers special status to keep the schools open?

Every parent can tell the difference between fake tears and real tears – and there was nothing manufactured about the ones my 10-year-old shed at the end of her last day of school term on Friday. She was tired, hangry, and disappointed at a playdate having to be cancelled “BOC” (21 months of saying “because of Covid” several times daily has forced us to abbreviate).
EDUCATION
capcity.news

LCSD1 Board of Trustees condemns NSBA ‘domestic terrorism’ letter, calls for end of org’s ‘partisan positions’

NOTE: This story has been updated with the board’s resolution. Cheyenne, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1’s Board of Trustees criticized Monday what members called an “inaccurate” and “alarmist” letter sent by the National School Boards Association (NSBA) on Sept. 29 and agreed on a resolution regarding the board’s involvement with the organization.
CHEYENNE, WY
williamsonherald.com

Letter to the Editor: Education funding reform; gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh

My two years as a full-time Belmont University professor reminded me of my years in the health care industry at LifePoint Hospitals. The health care system was plagued with issues of access, quality and cost, and our education is plagued with the same issues. Having spent most of my professional career surrounded by health care innovators in Nashville, I’m a firm believer that crisis creates opportunity, but to paraphrase Albert Einstein, “yesterday’s solutions are today’s problems.” 
NASHVILLE, TN
Clackamas Review

Letter: Patrick Stein inspires by limiting campaign contributions

Milwaukie resident: Candidate understands that a governor beholden to special interests cannot put their constituents firstLike many other Oregonians, I've been frustrated with the problems our state faces as well as the lack of effective plans to address them. I see the dysfunction and inability of local elected officials to make meaningful headway on issues I care about because of the political machine that drives them. That machine runs on cash and is driven by the same insiders and operatives — on both sides of the aisle — that have been calling the shots for decades. When I saw that...
MILWAUKIE, OR
williamsonherald.com

Letter to the Editor: Concerned Neighbors of Franklin Grove still concerned

Concerned Neighbors of Franklin Grove (CNFG) is addressing the Heritage Foundation’s recently submitted proposal to the city of Franklin and their continued reference to “misconceptions” about their intentions for Franklin Grove. . The site is located within an historic neighborhood community on the property of the former O’More...
FRANKLIN, TN
TheDailyBeast

Charter School Principal Fired After 2 Months for Hiring Black Staff, Enforcing Masks: Suit

The former principal of a charter school in North Carolina is accusing the school of firing him after just two months because he hired staff who weren’t white and enforced a COVID mask mandate. Brian Bauer alleges in a lawsuit filed in federal court that he got the axe “for his hiring of racially diverse staff and/or his insistence on enforcement of the school’s Reopening Plan.” Cardinal Charter Academy hired Bauer in July and fired him in October. In that time, he filled eight of 20 outstanding vacancies with Black employees, after which a school board member “explicitly stated her disapproval,” according to the suit. He also alleges that he needed to discipline staff for not complying with the school’s mask mandate, which required all students and staff to cover their faces, regardless of vaccination status, a policy that elicited parent complaints. The charter school’s parent company Charter Schools USA declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
EDUCATION
WBAL Radio

Education secretary urges schools use federal funding to combat teacher shortages

The Department of Education on Thursday urged districts to combat pandemic-fueled teacher shortages by offering them more money from the pot of federal COVID-relief aid, in a letter sent to schools nationwide. Schools are facing dire staffing losses as droves of teachers leave their posts, exhausted by the stresses of...
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
WJLA

Parents and teachers react to Glenn Youngkin's call to lift school mask mandate

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Monday, incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he opposes mask mandates in schools despite rising COVID-19 cases. "I believe children need to be in the classroom five days a week,” Youngkin said. “And I also believe we can in fact balance the needs of our children with the health and safety of our children. And I don’t believe that mandating masks in school is the right way."

Comments / 0

Community Policy