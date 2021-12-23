ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Patriots pull away from Lakeview boys

By Nate Tenopir
Columbus Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarter Hanel in the first half and big makes at the end of quarters denied Lakeview hopes to win its first road game of the season in a 51-42 loss on Tuesday at Clarkson/Leigh. Hanel had 14 of his game-high 16 in the first half and the Patriots made...

columbustelegram.com

