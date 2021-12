As the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread, CNN's Randi Kaye takes a look at which type of mask offers the most protection against Covid-19. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO