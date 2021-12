There’s a new KOF XV story explaining why Team Super Heroine joined the fight. As always, these shorts act as a bridge between KOF XIV and the latest installment. They always feature the characters involved on that team. But sometimes, other folks are referenced too. This is very true in this tale, as Athena, Mai, and Yuri interact with and discuss lots of other fighters as they decide to work together for KOF XV.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO