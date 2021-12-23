ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alicia Witt's parents found dead at home

Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Witt has confirmed the passing of her parents, Robert and Diane Witt. Trusted...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Suburban Philly Girl Dies Doing TikTok 'Blackout Challenge'

A Pennsylvania family is raising awareness to a TikTok challenge that left their 10-year-old daughter dead.Nylah Anderson, 10, was found unconscious in her Chester bedroom Dec. 12 after trying the "Blackout Challenge," which encourages participants to hold their breath until they pass out.Nylah was…
CHESTER, PA
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Witt
Radar Online.com

29-Year-Old Son Suspected Of Shooting Parents Christmas Morning, Family's Mob Ties Revealed

Dino Tomassetti, a 29-year-old bodybuilding fanatic, has reportedly been arrested and charged with shooting his parents Christmas morning. According to The Daily Mail, Dino allegedly shot his 65-year-old father, Rocco Tomassetti, and his mother, Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassetti, around 10am Christmas morning at their 8,751-square foot Long Island mansion. Dino then reportedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Gabby Petito's Mother Nicole Schmidt Files Request To Recover Her Daughter's Belongings From Brian Laundrie's Home

Gabby Petito's mom Nichole Schmidt wants to collect her late daughter's personal belongings from Brian Laundrie's home. According to The Sun, the social media star's mother filed a claim along with a statement on Tuesday, December 28, in Sarasota County, Florida. The motion seeks to recover all of Gabby's personal items from the Laundrie home in North Port as a part of the family's estate battle.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watauga Democrat

Father and 2 sons die in house fire on Christmas Day

A father and his two school-aged sons died on Christmas Day when their house caught fire, likely due to a combination of electrical issues and a dry Christmas tree, according to Quakertown, Pennsylvania, Fire Marshal Doug Wilhelm. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you...
ACCIDENTS
Watauga Democrat

'He chose to hit traffic': Victim of trucker sentenced to 110 years speaks out

Valerie Robertson Young, one of the survivors of a deadly 2019 crash in Colorado, does not believe a district court judge should lessen the 110-year sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who was convicted. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Watauga Democrat

'I thought it was an earthquake:' Witness describes plane crash tragedy

An airplane crashed in the El Cajon area of Southern California, leaving no survivors, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Authorities said the plane was a Learjet and are uncertain about how many passengers it was carrying. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

BSO Needs Help Locating 28-Year-Old Elexis Frazer

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 28-year-old Elexis Frazer. According to BSO, Frazer was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 27, in the 30 block of SW 14 Street in Dania Beach. She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater and black shorts. Frazer, who has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call BSO’s non-emergency number at (954) 764-4357.
DANIA BEACH, FL
fox29.com

North Carolina officer accidentally shoots son in the head, authorities say

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. - Authorities in North Carolina said a 15-year-old male was seriously hurt after his father, a police officer, shot him in the head. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said all preliminary indications show the incident was an accidental shooting. It was reported at 4:36 p.m. local time on Monday at a home just east of the town of Beulaville.
Watauga Democrat

'Lord, please bring my babies back!': Video captures miraculous recovery

After the devastating tornadoes that ripped through 8 states, bodycam footage shows police officers in Kentucky pulling two babies out of the rubble. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Man searching woods for deer antlers discovers remains of MMA fighter missing since March 2020

A man searching the woods for deer antlers in Missouri has stumbled onto the remains of an MMA fighter who went missing in March of 2020. The woodsman discovered skeletal remains while he was walking through the Missouri Ozarks, putting to rest a mystery that had plagued the town of Branson and one family for nearly two years. The remains found were confirmed by a forensic pathologist to be those of David Koenig, an MMA fighter who disappeared in 2020. His relatives became worried and reported him missing in March. The fighter disappeared under mysterious circumstances; according to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy