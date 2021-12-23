ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B gifts Offset $2 million for his birthday

Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRap star Cardi B has given her husband $2 million as a birthday gift....

www.wataugademocrat.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B & Offset Goof Around At Playboy Party In Miami

Cardi B and Offset looked to be enjoying themselves in videos taken during the Playboy party at Art Basel in Miami, Friday night. In one clip uploaded by The Neighborhood, Offset can be seen pouring whipped cream into Cardi's mouth in a crowded room while she rocked a Prada mini dress and Playboy bunny pendant. The party was held in honor of Playboy's new lifestyle brand, Big Bunny.
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

Cardi B Wishes Husband Offset a Happy 30th Birthday: ‘I Love the Man That You’re Becoming’

Cardi B wished her other half Offset a happy 30th birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 14) by thanking him for always being by her side. She scrolled down memory lane with a carousel of her and Offset’s best memories, from photoshoots to nights out to playtime with their 3-year-old daughter Kulture to the first time he held his second child with Cardi, whom she gave birth to in September. Cardi praised Offset for his love and commitment to her, business acumen and dedication as a father to the children they share as well as his other three previous children.
CELEBRITIES
Cardi B.
thesource.com

Cardi B Celebrates Offset’s 30th Birthday on Instagram: “I’m so lucky to have you as a partner”

Offset has officially hit the Big 3-0. Offset’s 30th birthday was Tuesday (Dec. 14) and he was celebrated by his wife Cardi B on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. “You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Cardi B and Offset Welcome Pitbull Puppy to Family on Christmas

Cardi B and Offset welcomed a new addition to their family last weekend, as the Migos rapper gifted his wife a new pitbull puppy. Cardi took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to show off her Christmas gift: a grey and white pitbull puppy named Walk. “This dog’s kinda big,...
PETS
ETOnline.com

Cardi B and Offset’s Daughter Kulture Steals the Show in Christmas Photoshoot

Even with three gigantic Christmas trees and endless decorations, Cardi B and Offset's 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, managed to steal the show during her holiday photoshoot. The adorable cutie rocked a stunning red dress with an oversized bow and a matching fascinator hat, posing in front of her family's lavish decor. And the daughter of rap royalty was serving up some serious looks.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Beyonce Hits The Town Wearing A $32,000 Gucci Outfit

Beyonce was all sparkles when she hit the town this week for a date night with husband Jay-Z. She was showing off her $13,000 silver blazer with $10,800 matching legwear. She wore diamond hoops, clear-framed shades and carried one of Gucci’s bedazzled clutch purses worth $8,500. The ensemble was topped off with perfectly matched, fingerless gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black America Web

Run My Refund: Cardi B Cancels Doll Line After Production Issues

Fans hoping to bring Cardi B home with them for the holidays will have to update their holiday wish list. Her line of dolls have been scrapped due to production issues and quality concerns. As spotted on Page Six the Bronx bombshell has decided to nix her brand of toys....
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES

