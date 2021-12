To both his admirers and critics, James Harden looked awfully familiar. To his admirers, he handled scoring and play-making duties with stunning accuracy. To his critics, he earned trips to the free-throw line by either flailing or invading an opponent's airspace. Add it all up in the Brooklyn Nets' 122-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, and Harden collected a triple-double in points (36), assists (10) and rebounds (10) much in the same fashion he always has in his 14-year NBA career.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO