UFC

Muhammad Thinks Beating Chimaev Is “Worth More” Than Any Ranked Win

By Nicole Bosco
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelal Muhammad isn’t shying away from a possible fight with Khamzat Chimaev. Belal Muhammad is coming off what was arguably the biggest win of his career. He defeated former title challenger Stephen Thompson last weekend and now has his eyes set on a title shot. Muhammad believes he...

