Kansas City, KS

Kansas City woman sentenced for 2019 triple-murder

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to three consecutive life terms for killing three people in 2019. The sentence was handed down...

JC Post

6 including young child in Kan. home during drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting and asking the public for help with information. Just after 3:12a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to check shots in the area of the Hunter's Glen neighborhood near 45th Street North and K-96 Highway in the city of Maize, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Man wanted for 2-year-old’s Christmas Eve death arrested

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in suburban Kansas City has been arrested in Omaha. Police have said the child died after a gun the 2-year-old was handling discharged Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The man fled after police...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
JC Post

Kansas burglary suspect found hiding in utility closet

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas burglary suspect after he was found hiding in the utility closet. Just after 3:30p.m. Monday, 9fficers responded to the report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of S. Eighth Street in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KBI IDs 2nd man who died in shooting outside Kan. home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office have identified the second man who was shot and killed outside a Longton, Kansas residence on Dec. 23, according to a media release from the KBI. Robert S. Stricker, 57, of Longton, and...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police: Kansas man dead after struck by several vehicles

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle versus a pedestrian accident, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. Preliminary investigation indicates that a man was in the street...
KANSAS STATE
Person
Brady Jones
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in rollover crash on Christmas Day

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a Christmas Day fatal accident have identified the victim as 33-year-old Esbardo Chavez-Ruiz of Wichita. Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Main and Dewey in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Man injured, jailed after Christmas Eve fishing pole dispute

MANHATTAN—One man was injured during a reported altercation involving fishing poles on Christmas Eve in Manhattan. Just after 10:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 200 block of N. 11th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Suspect poured oil into truck's gas tank

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage to property in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2000 block of Parkway Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 31-year-old man reported a...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting of Kan. murder suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka area prosecutor has found that police were justified in fatally shooting a homicide suspect. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said this week that no charges would be filed in the death of 33-year-old Jesse Buck Lees. Kagay also found that Lees acted alone in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jennifer Morris.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police ID skeletal remains found in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Branson police say skeletal remains found last week in a wooded area were those of David Koenig, an amateur mixed martial arts fighter who had been missing for nearly two years. A man looking for deer antlers found the remains Dec. 22. Police said Monday...
BRANSON, MO
JC Post

Christmas miracle: Charges finally dropped in Kan. murder case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Douglas County is dropping charges against a man accused of killing his 19-year-old neighbor more than seven years ago. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez has filed a motion to dismiss charges against Rontarus Washington Jr. She announced her decision Wednesday. Washington is...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Two years later, still no arrests in Kansas man's death

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Two years after Zach Morrisey was shot to death in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City, his relatives say they’re still waiting for answers. Morrisey, of Leawood, Kansas, was killed on Dec. 21, 2019. He was shot on the parking lot of a Leawood apartment complex as he was sitting inside a car with a friend. No arrests have been made. Morrisey was 24.
KANSAS STATE
