Watch: Lacrosse goalies scrap mid field

An interesting moment from a Boxing Day game between Jukurit Mikkeli and Tappara of the Finnish Elite League. Patrik Puistola of Jukurit pulled off a beautiful lacrosse goal on Tappara with his father in attendance. His dad, Pasi Puistola, is an assistant coach with Tappara. He is the acting head coach at the moment. He showed zero emotion when the camera panned to him after his son scored the beautiful goal, as you can imagine. Still, it must have been a pretty cool moment for both of them. Patrik Puistola was a third-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 201. His father played professional hockey for close to 20 years before becoming a coach.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO