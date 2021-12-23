Watch: Lacrosse goalies scrap mid field

After a memorable 2020 inside the Top Rank bubble, former UFC fighter Clay Collard has been unable to replicate his boxing success in 2021. In what was a short notice fight considering he’d just competed three weeks ago, Collard took on unbeaten Cuban prospect Yoelvis Gomez (5-0, 5 KOs) on the PBC on FOX undercard in New Jersey. Gomez rocked Collard with a right hook from southpaw, then just went haymaker crazy in search of the finish. Three straight headshots put Collard down, and while he beat the count, he got beat up some more in the other corner and the referee had seen enough.
