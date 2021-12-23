Byard is Titans' Lone Pro Bowl Selection

Updated: Dec 22, 2021 Original: Dec 22, 2021

NASHVILLE – Only one member of the Tennessee Titans has been named a Pro Bowler this season. And it is one who was not particularly impressed with the honor.

Kevin Byard was the only free safety selected to play for the AFC. As such, he is considered a starter.

“Me personally, I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t get worked up like that no more,” Byard said this week. “I feel like I got snubbed a couple of years. So, I don’t really put too much stock into it.

“It is what it is. We have bigger goals. … Hopefully, I don’t get a chance to play in (the Pro Bowl) because we’ll be playing in the Super Bowl. That’s my mentality for it.”

According to the team, seven others are alternates. They are: defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry, outside linebacker Harold Landry, left tackle Taylor Lewan, left guard Rodger Saffold, special teamer Ola Adeniyi and long snapper Morgan Cox.

Those players could be added to the AFC roster, based on injuries and availability due to the postseason.

It is the second Pro Bowl appearance for Byard, who also took part in the annual all-star affair back in 2017. He, Simmons and Adeniyi all finished first in fan voting at their respective positions, but that accounted for only one-third of the selection process. A league-wide players’ vote and another third and the coaches’ vote provided the final third.

Byard is among the league leaders with five interceptions and has a team-high 73 tackles. He also has forced one fumble, recovered one fumble and has broken up 13 passes.

Eight teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, who trail the Titans by a game in the AFC South, had at least five players selected. Indianapolis had a league-high seven players chosen.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.