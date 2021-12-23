Swap meet shopper reunites brothers with their long-lost family mementos

Two years ago, a family that was living in Texas had their dog go missing, but it wasn't until six months after they moved to Nebraska that he was finally found and reunited them. Yesenia Madrigal and Richard Figueroa said their miniature schnauzer, Max, escaped from their El Paso home through an open gate in June 2019. They searched for months before giving up, but before moving, they updated their information with the American Kennel Club, which turned out to be important in getting Max back. Ismael Botello found the dog about five minutes away from the couple's former home and had him scanned for a microchip, which came up for the couple. He then started a GoFundMe to help reunite them all, but a stranger in Nebraska stepped in to pay the cost of travel. Botello said the money he raised with the GoFundMe will go toward updating Max's shots and other veterinary costs.

