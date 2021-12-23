ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swap meet shopper reunites brothers with their long-lost family mementos

Cover picture for the articleHawaii’s hospitals are nearly full. But it’s not because of COVID. Assistant Navy Secretary says fuel tainted water from Red Hill is no crisis. The Pentagon’s Inspector General is probing the safety...

KWTX

Brothers hope to reunite under permanent roof

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s the Christmas gift that would keep on giving; reuniting brothers Eric and PJ under a permanent roof with a permanent family. “Eric and PJ are amazing little boys and they love sports and they want to be together in a forever home,” noted their CPS Case Worker Tonya Reynolds.
WACO, TX
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: In Memoriam, a look back at the pioneers Hawaii lost in 2021

Assistant Navy Secretary says fuel tainted water from Red Hill is no crisis. The Pentagon’s Inspector General is probing the safety of the Navy’s Red Hill fuel tanks and there are new details from an internal Navy review. Wednesday's 5 p.m. Newscast. Updated: 1 hour ago. In the...
HAWAII STATE
Upworthy

Long-lost sisters meet for the first time in 73 years: 'Our parents never told a soul'

Christmas came early for a pair of long-lost sisters when they finally got the chance to meet each other for the first time in their lives. Their long-awaited encounter had been nearly two years in the making after the duo came to know of each others' existence by a perfect accident. 73-year-old Linda Hoffman and her older sister Harriet Carter, 76, first connected by chance after both signed up for an account on Ancestry.com, reports KMGH. At the time, both Hoffman was reportedly unaware that she even had a sister in another part of the country as Carter had been placed for adoption at birth when her parents were just 18.
RELATIONSHIPS
FOX Carolina

Greenville man meets long-lost son for the first time

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man met his son for the first time at an Upstate hotel. Douglas Nguyen grew up in Vietnam. He never knew his father, or if his father was even alive. For years, he searched. And with a little help from Ancestry DNA, he...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

DOG LOST IN TEXAS REUNITED WITH FAMILY IN NEBRASKA TWO YEARS LATER

Two years ago, a family that was living in Texas had their dog go missing, but it wasn't until six months after they moved to Nebraska that he was finally found and reunited them. Yesenia Madrigal and Richard Figueroa said their miniature schnauzer, Max, escaped from their El Paso home through an open gate in June 2019. They searched for months before giving up, but before moving, they updated their information with the American Kennel Club, which turned out to be important in getting Max back. Ismael Botello found the dog about five minutes away from the couple's former home and had him scanned for a microchip, which came up for the couple. He then started a GoFundMe to help reunite them all, but a stranger in Nebraska stepped in to pay the cost of travel. Botello said the money he raised with the GoFundMe will go toward updating Max's shots and other veterinary costs.
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WALA-TV FOX10

Wings of Life annual Christmas party reunites families

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Wings of Life Mission is reuniting families for their annual Christmas party. Mt. Hebron's youth group sang Christmas favorites to the mission’s residents and the children. Wings of Life is a residential home that aims to break the cycle of addiction, poverty, and incarceration....
MOBILE, AL
The Lima News

Adopt a Stocking: Family dreams of reuniting for Christmas

LIMA — All Joe really wants for Christmas is to get his family back together. Joe, Brandy and their daughter, Rose, were working on their version of the American dream, living together in Sidney. Their names have been changed for the Adopt a Stocking series to protect their identities. Then COVID-19 hit, and Joe lost his job. He had trouble finding another job to take care of his young family.
LIMA, OH
bridgton.com

‘Angel’ reunites photos, families

LOVELL — When Kate Kelley visits antique shops, she always feels bad to find discarded family photos from years gone by. “They don’t belong in a dusty box in an antique store,” said Kate, a resident of Attleboro, Mass. Old photos, Kate believes, are treasures that should...
LOVELL, ME
iheartcats.com

Cat Lost For 2 Years Will Reunite With Family Just In Time For The Holidays

A recent phone call had Nicole Watkins celebrating and crying all at once. It was one she wasn’t expecting but hoped for all the same. On the other end of the line was Paws Mobile Veterinary Clinic, reaching out to tell Nicole her cat Naomi had been found and was safe in the care of Friends2Ferals in Asheville, North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribuneledgernews.com

Guy Rescues Stray Puppy And Reunites Her With Her Brothers | The Dodo

This stray dog is so happy to reunite with her lost brothers!. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with...
PETS

