GRAINS-U.S. grains little changed amid South American weather uncertainty

 5 days ago

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat were little changed on Thursday, amid uncertainties related to the impact of dry weather in South America on future crops. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was slightly down 0.1% at $13.14...

Agriculture Online

China agriculture ministry to approve more domestic GMO corn types

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China was set to approve the safety of more genetically modified (GMO) corn varieties produced by domestic companies, the agriculture ministry said late on Monday. The three new corn products are produced by China National Tree Seed Corp and China Agricultural University, Hangzhou Ruifeng Biotechnology,...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 13-15 cents, soy down 6-8 cents, corn down 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 13 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat futures seen lower on technical selling. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract turned lower after hitting resistance at its 30-day moving average during the overnight trading session. The contract then fell below its five-day, 40-day and 50-day moving averages. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session down 13 cents at $7.91 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 15-1/4 cents lower at $8.31-3/4, and MGEX March spring wheat fell 12 cents to $10.12-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures easing on profit-taking setback after the most-active contract hit its highest since June 24 overnight. * Consolidation trade for benchmark CBOT March corn noted around the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * Brazil's corn exports during December were expected to reach 3.454 million tonnes, down from the previous week's forecast for 3.914 million, according to industry group Anec. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 4-1/2 cents at $6.10-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Profit-taking also expected in soybeans, which have risen for nine days in a row. Traders say market is technically overbought but concerns about production in Brazil and Argentina seen limiting declines. * On a continuous basis, the most-active soybean futures contract hit its highest since July 27 overnight. * Anec said Brazil's December soybean exports were expected to reach 2.776 million tonnes, up from the previous week's forecast for 2.768 million. * March soybeans last traded 6-1/2 cents lower at $13.65 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Pravin Char)
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise on expectations of beef demand; hogs ease

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday, as slaughter rates increased and carcass cutout values continued to firm, traders said. There is an expectation of beef prices continuing to firm and demand be strong going into the first quarter of 2022, said Doug...
Haruhiko Kuroda
Agriculture Online

China commodity futures set for 2022 breather after turbulent year

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's commodities markets suffered through a turbulent year in 2021 as an energy crunch https://www.reuters.com/world/china/what-is-behind-chinas-power-crunch-2... and subsequent government intervention https://www.reuters.com/article/china-commodities-intervention-idAFL4N2R... roiled the prices of products from thermal coal to urea, whipsawing them from record highs to monthly lows in weeks. Still, the market is broadly...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China to stabilise grain output and boost oilseed crop, minister says

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will stabilise corn production and expand soybean output in the new year to ensure grain security, the Communist Party's People's Daily quoted the agriculture minister as saying on Monday. "Safeguarding supply security of grains, and important agricultural and sideline products is always our top...
Agriculture Online

China to stabilise grain production, expand oilseed crops in 2022 -state media

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will stabilise grains acreage and expand production of soybeans and other oilseeds in the new year, state media reported late on Sunday, citing comments by the country's central leadership during a policy meeting on agriculture. Beijing also vowed to safeguard grain security, and ensure...
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat up slightly with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose slightly last week after three weeks of declines, tracking higher prices in Chicago and Paris, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content loading from Black Sea ports for supply in January was quoted at $330 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $1 from the previous week, IKAR said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged barley down by $2 at $297 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 37.7% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, owing to a smaller crop and an export tax that will rise to $94.90 per tonne this week. Russian domestic wheat prices fell last week amid muted demand from exporters and domestic millers, Sovecon said, adding that the livestock sector remains the market's main buyer but continues to lower its bids. "Approaching the long New Year holiday has not led to a substantial increase in demand. Buyers are still relaxed and not rushing to buy as any upside in the rouble prices is limited by strict export taxes," Sovecon added. Russia's New Year holiday is from Dec. 31 to Jan. 9. Risks for next year's crop from cold weather expected in Russia's central and Volga regions this week is considered low because of good snow cover, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 14,975 roubles/t -100 rbls wheat, European part ($204.2) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,100 rbls/t -750 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 85,350 rbls/t -325 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,300/t +$5 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,310/t -$5 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 43,300 rbls/t unchanged - white sugar, $654.3/t +$8.7 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.3350 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman)
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 29-Jan. 11

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 29-Jan. 11, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec. 29-Jan. 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn futures consolidate after reaching multi-month highs

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures pulled back on Thursday after rising to a four-month high on concerns that unfavorable dryness could trim production in crop-growing areas of South America, analysts said. Corn futures remained close to a nearly six-month high reached on Wednesday amid...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine has enough wheat, no need to curb exports -traders union

KYIV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has enough wheat to ensure its domestic food needs and there is no need to limit exports, Ukrainian grain traders association UGA said on Thursday. Major global grain producer Ukraine will consider limiting milling wheat exports in the first half of 2022, with officials...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures near 6-month high on South America weather threats

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures neared a six-month high and soybean futures topped a four-month high on Thursday on concerns about unfavorable dryness and heat threatening South American crops, analysts said. Rain is not expected to bring much relief to southern Brazil, the world's...
Agriculture Online

Saudi SAGO approves 100-riyal/T increase in local wheat procurement price

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Saudi's state grains buyer SAGO said on Thursday it has approved an exceptional increase in its local wheat procurement price of 100 riyals ($26.63) per tonne. SAGO had set a price of 1,440 riyals per tonne and the change comes as the state "seeks to...
Agriculture Online

Russia harvested 120.7 mln T of grain in 2021 - preliminary data

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia harvested 120.7 million tonnes of grain after drying and cleaning in 2021, including 75.9 million tonnes of wheat, the statistics service said on Thursday, citing preliminary data. In 2020, Russia's grain crop totalled 133.5 million tonnes, including 85.9 million tonnes of wheat. The statistcs...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures hit 4-week high, eye smaller U.S. herd

CHICAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. hog futures hit a four-week high on Thursday before retreating and may rise further next week because of smaller-than-expected national inventory numbers, analysts said. The U.S. hog herd totaled 74.2 million head on Dec. 1, down 4% from a year earlier, the U.S. Department...
Agriculture Online

Argentina to export $37.49 billion in agro-industrial products in 2022 -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's agro-industrial exports are expected to reach $37.49 billion next year, $1.52 billion more than was estimated in November, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Wednesday. The projected 2022 price increases for products such as soymeal livestock feed, wheat and corn...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-German farmers give up pig keeping as prices and demand low

HAMBURG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The number of pigs on German farms has fallen to the lowest in 25 years and more farmers are giving up keeping them because of weak demand and low pork prices, Germany’s national statistics office said on Wednesday. Germany’s pork market has suffered this...
Agriculture Online

India's curb on futures trade threatens food supply chain

MUMBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - India's year-long suspension of futures trading in key farm commodities is crimping the use of risk management tools such as hedging across its food supply chain, spurring inventory cuts as forward purchases get scaled back. Monday's halt, targeting items such as soybeans, edible oils, wheat,...
