Video Games

Minecraft Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Leads are primarily used to move mobs from one location to another in Minecraft. So if you’re looking for the recipe on how to make a Lead, and what mobs can be moved with a lead, we have you covered in our Lead Guide below. Looking for something...

www.ign.com

IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Exeggcute. This Pokedex page covers how to get Exeggcute, Exeggcute's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

Irida's outfit appears to be heavily inspired by the Legendary Pokemon Palkia. Irida is the leader of the Pearl Clan in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Her partner Pokemon is a Glaceon. "As a leader, she feels it is important to have the courage to face the vast Hisui region without quailing...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Boss Guide hub. Here, you can see walkthroughs on how to beat every single boss in the game. To avoid spoilers, all the boss fights listed below will be named after the area the fight takes place in, rather than who they are against. The table of contents bar will contain the boss names, however, so be wary if you're trying to avoid spoilers.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Minecraft Celebrates the Community Trailer

The Minecraft community have generated so much content on YouTube, that when the trillionth click was clacked this video appeared. Welcome to a world that the community inspired, with their seemingly endless creativity and love for a little game about blocks. A trillion views means A LOT of content, so we couldn’t fit it all in there but can you spot all the references in our Minecraft museum? Be warned, you might have to watch it a trillion times to catch them all.
VIDEO GAMES
#Horse#Squid#Wiki#Minecraft Wiki Guide#Java Woodland Mansion
IGN

Shin Megami Tensei V Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: ProfessorRPG, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Miranda Sanchez. Any rookie Nahobino worth their weight in Magatsuhi knows that to truly take advantage of the wonderous godly power of this form requires redeeming their glory in exchange for being blessed with Miracles. Miracles grant a wide variety of benefits from increasing your stock...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends Wiki Guide

Crypto is an expert hacker and Recon specialist that was introduced in Season 3 of Apex Legends. Below you'll find everything you need to know about Crypto's Lore and his in-game abilities. Character Description and Lore. Crypto specializes in secrets. A brilliant hacker and encryption expert, he uses aerial drones...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

The Mark VII Core is one of the base rigs upon which you can customize your spartan's look in Halo Infinite multiplayer. It is unlocked by default for every player. Additional cosmetics can be unlocked as part of various battle passes, by finding Mjolnir Armor crates in the campaign, and by purchasing cosmetics through the in-game Shop.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ubisoft Is Grappling With a 'Great Exodus' of Talent - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, According to a new report from Axios, Ubisoft has seen "massive departures" over the past 18 months, including both lower and mid-level employees as well as big names. Five of the top 25 credited people who worked on Far Cry 6 are gone, as well as 12 of the top 50 credited names from Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Two current employees said that these departures are slowing or stalling projects. The departures are especially significant at Ubisoft's Canadian studios in Montreal and Toronto, with LinkedIn showing the two studios are down at least 60 total people in six months. Halo Infinite Winter Contingency Event starts today! Earn awesome themed skins, attachments, nameplates, and more! Nintendo is expecting servers to be overloaded over Christmas Weekend so here's a lovely PSA from Santa Narz on what to do to prepare. Santa Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Music Disc

Music Disc are primarily meant to be used to play music for the player, with over fourteen Discs there’s bound to be one you’ll like. They’re great for when you want to unwind and listen to some nice music. So if you’re looking for how to get mobs to drop discs, how all music discs look, and where to find them, we have you covered in our Music Disc guide below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Unite: Snowball Battle in Shivre City Gameplay

Pokemon Unite's Holiday Festivities Event brings a new timed mode to Quick Play: Snowball Battle in Shivre City. In this mode players battle for points while also using theitems out of the presents Delibird drops. If you get knocked out you become a snowman for a short time and can cheer on your teammates. Play Snowball Battle in Shivre City to complete timed challenges and get holiday cosmetics!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Matrix Awakens: How Unreal Engine 5's Tech Demo Dropped Our Jaws - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I'm Daemon Hatfield, and this week I'm joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Epic Technical Director Jeff Farris. This week see just how deep the rabbit hole goes, and dive right into The Matrix Awakens, the all-new experience that recently landed on Xbox Series X and S, as well as PS5. What can we learn about Unreal Engine 5 from this impressive demo, and what does it all mean for the future of gaming? We'll discuss that and poll results!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Warzone Wiki Guide

Plunder is a mode in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific that also takes place on Caldera with a lower player count, and is vastly different from the standard Vanguard and Battle Royale mode due to the nature of the objectives and mechanics. The goal of Plunder is to collect a certain amount of cash to win the game, which is earned by taking out enemies, completing Contracts, and looting crates throughout the map. Here's everything you need to know about Plunder in Warzone Pacific.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Find and Beat Princess Quest II

Top Contributors: Callum Williams, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Ignotantpolly. Perhaps the most crucial mini-games in Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, Princess Quest, Princess Quest II and Princess Quest III are essential to achieving the latest Five Nights game's most hopeful ending. You'll need to find and beat each of them to unlock it, with the various arcade machines offering some interesting lore tidbits for players to find.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Unite: 21 Winter Visual Changes to Remoat Stadium

Pokemon Unite is having its first holiday event and Remoat Stadium has been decorated for the season! Here are 21 winter visual changes that have been made to the standard battle map for the Holiday Festivities Event in Pokemon Unite on Nintendo Switch and Mobile.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Why Breath of the Wild's Great Plateau Is Gaming's Greatest Tutorial | Art of the Level

The goal for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was to break the conventions of the Zelda series, and so the opening section on The Great Plateau - a raised landmass representing a microcosm of Hyrule - was cleverly designed to showcase just how different this game is from what has come before. On The Great Plateau players learn to fight, forage, cook, use their new Sheikah powers and think laterally, discovering that Breath of the Wild is defined by its emergent gameplay. The Great Plateau cleverly sets players up for success in the game's sprawling open world, and in this Art of the Level, we explore how Nintendo's designers achieved this impressive feat.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Landorus Guide: Moveset, Weaknesses, and Counters

Landorus is a Ground/Flying-type Pokemon introduced in Generation V and is part of the Legendary Forces of Nature trio with Tornadus and Thundurus. In this Pokemon Go Landorus Guide, you'll learn how to catch Landorus, as well as its moveset, weaknesses, and counters for both forms. Landorus is a Legendary...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Great Marsh Guide

This portion of our walkthrough covers everything you need to know about the Great Marsh and the Safari Game in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Here you'll find detailed lists of Pokemon in each area, the mechanics of the game, and additional strategies. Many Pokemon found within the Great...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

With hundreds of Pokemon available to catch and train in Pokemon GO, it may not be as easy as it seems to put a team together. On this page, you'll learn the best attacking Pokemon for Raids and PvP and the best defending Pokemon for gyms. Depending on what you'll...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Project Haven - Developer Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Join a member of the development team for a look at gameplay from Project Haven, the upcoming squad tactics game. The video gives a look at an encounter where the game's heroes are ambushed by enemies and showcases some gameplay tactics, including a look at weapons and more, that can be used to navigate the situation. Project Haven is slated for release on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chain of Command

The Chain of Command guide is part of the Main Quest walkthrough for New World. This quest starts in Brightwood after speaking with Émile. In this main quest, you will be traveling through Brightwood to Ballard's Manor. After speaking with Émile, you will need to head to Ballard's Manor....
VIDEO GAMES

