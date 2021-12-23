Minecraft Wiki Guide

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I'm Daemon Hatfield, and this week I'm joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN's Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Epic Technical Director Jeff Farris. This week see just how deep the rabbit hole goes, and dive right into The Matrix Awakens, the all-new experience that recently landed on Xbox Series X and S, as well as PS5. What can we learn about Unreal Engine 5 from this impressive demo, and what does it all mean for the future of gaming? We'll discuss that and poll results!
