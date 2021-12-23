Minecraft Wiki Guide

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, According to a new report from Axios, Ubisoft has seen "massive departures" over the past 18 months, including both lower and mid-level employees as well as big names. Five of the top 25 credited people who worked on Far Cry 6 are gone, as well as 12 of the top 50 credited names from Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Two current employees said that these departures are slowing or stalling projects. The departures are especially significant at Ubisoft's Canadian studios in Montreal and Toronto, with LinkedIn showing the two studios are down at least 60 total people in six months. Halo Infinite Winter Contingency Event starts today! Earn awesome themed skins, attachments, nameplates, and more! Nintendo is expecting servers to be overloaded over Christmas Weekend so here's a lovely PSA from Santa Narz on what to do to prepare. Santa Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO