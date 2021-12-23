ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Ant will be best among China’s BAD bunch

By Robyn Mak
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3IrQ_0dU8sZPW00

HONG KONG, Dec 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A new Chinese technology trinity is set to rise. Following in the footsteps of Baidu (9888.HK), Alibaba (9988.HK) and Tencent (0700.HK) are ByteDance, Ant and Didi Global (DIDI.N). After a brutal year for the entire sector, the path back through new rules and a slowing economy looks tough, but Jack Ma’s financial services marketplace will lead the uphill march.

All three have taken significant hits. Didi, the ride-hailing company, lost half its market capitalisation in a few short months after a New York initial public offering in June, and in December it started the process of delisting its shares amid pressure from Beijing. Privately held stakes in TikTok-owner ByteDance, once pegged at $400 billion, have been changing hands for less. And Ant backer Warburg Pincus recently slashed its valuation by 15%. read more

Relocating to the Hong Kong bourse

should put Didi back into Beijing's good graces. Likewise, Ant is restructuring read more its entire payments-to-lending business and brought in new state backers to satisfy officials.

Reviving growth will be less straightforward. Didi faces a raft of new rules aimed at protecting China's gig economy workers. Those range from providing social insurance to a cap on how much they can siphon from driver fees. That will push up costs at the unprofitable company.

For ByteDance, an online advertising slowdown looms large. Efforts to diversify into video games and education have led to layoffs. Cybersecurity authorities also are preparing restrictions on how algorithms can be used to reel in viewers. Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok and ByteDance's main money-spinner, has started to let users opt out of personalised recommendations.

Ant has the clearest path ahead. Its fast-growing credit business was curbed, but the company retains its payments dominance. And in a sign that regulatory pressure may be easing, its consumer finance division in June secured an important licence in micro-lending, insurance, fixed income securities and more, putting a vital part of its operation back on track.

What’s more, the central bank in November accepted the application of a personal credit-scoring business 35%-owned by the company. Such progress might even pave the way for a long-delayed IPO, and puts Ant in position to be the best of the BAD bunch.

(This is a Breakingviews prediction for 2022. To see more of our predictions, click here.)

Follow @mak_robyn on Twitter

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Thomas Shum

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

China’s avalanche of shoddy exports is a threat the West can no longer ignore

By the time you read this, 48 hours will have elapsed since the Christmas presents were unwrapped, but how many of the products that originated in China are still working?. Hopefully all of them, but how confident are you that the robot vacuum cleaner, the electric toothbrush or the car torch will still be going strong in six months, or even three?
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart. Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ma
The Independent

China pursues tech 'self-reliance,' fueling global unease

To help make China a self-reliant “technology superpower,” the ruling Communist Party is pushing the world's biggest e-commerce company to take on the tricky, expensive business of designing its own processor chips — a business unlike anything Alibaba Group has done before.Its 3-year-old chip unit, T-Head, unveiled its third processor in October, the Yitian 710 for Alibaba's cloud computing business. Alibaba says for now, it has no plans to sell the chip to outsiders.Other rookie chip developers including Tencent, a games and social media giant, and smartphone brand Xiaomi are pledging billions of dollars in line with official plans...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Walmart sparks public outcry in China over products from Xinjiang

Walmart Inc., the world’s largest retailer, became the latest Western company to face scrutiny over its handling of business involving Xinjiang, following the passage of a U.S. law that virtually bans all imports from the northwestern Chinese region over forced-labor and human-rights concerns. The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer attracted anger...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Online Advertising#Chinese#Baidu#Tencent#Tiktok#Cybersecurity#Bytedance
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but between the Omicron variant causing renewed disruptions and persistent inflation pushing central banks to pump the brakes, the outlook is uncertain. "The biggest surprise of 2021 has been the goods-led inflation surge," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a 2022 outlook.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Reuters

Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese citizens lashed out online against billionaire Tesla (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk's space ambitions on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision with satellites launched by Musk's Starlink programme. The satellites from Starlink Internet Services,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

Beijing to remove all limits on foreign automakers owning operations in China

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Ownership restrictions on foreign automakers will be lifted in 2022 under new economic "opening up" measures, the Chinese government said on Monday. Two of Beijing's "negative lists" that detail which sectors of China's economy are off-limits for foreign investors next year showed that foreign automakers, for the first time, will be allowed to own 100% of their Chinese operations.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's Ant Group to stop operating crowdfunded medical aid service

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group will cease operation of its online crowdfunded medical aid programme Xianghubao on Jan. 28. The programme pools together funds from the general public online and to create a basic health plan covering various critical illnesses. Dubbed as “mutual aid”, it has been under regulatory scrutiny as regulators tighten financial business of online platforms. (Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo Editing by David Goodman )
HEALTH
Reuters

China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States ignored obligations under outer space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger. China urges the United States to act responsibly, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference. Chinese citizens lashed...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as omicron worries crimp market optimism

Asian shares rose Tuesday, although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.4% to finish at 29,069.16. South Korea s Kospi gained 0.5% to 3,015.63. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped early losses to edge up 0.2% to 23,269.36, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,628.77. Trading was closed in Australia for Boxing Day. Much of Asia has yet to see surges in infections of the omicron variant already playing out in other parts of the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy