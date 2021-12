Nearly 200 people in chronic pain died in the past five years while waiting for an appointment to treat the problem, new figures from Public Health Scotland show.Pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union described the figures as “shameful”.Chronic pain is defined in the report as a pain that continues for more than three months, even with medication or treatment.These are people who have tragically died in severe pain while desperately waiting for treatmentChief executive of Scotland in Union Pamela NashPeople passing away before getting an appointment at a pain clinic is one of 14 reasons why appointments are not...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO