LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Many people are getting tested for COVID-19 before gathering with loved ones for the holidays. People are either taking an at-home test or going to a facility to get one done. Those who get a positive result with an at-home test are encouraged to get a PCR or antigen test done at a facility, according to the Madison County Health Department. This is in order to get the most accurate test results as false results have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

LIVERPOOL, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO