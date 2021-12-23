Jingle sells: 35 years after its debut, Menards holiday jingle remains in use

Dave Roll, who long lived in Eau Claire but moved to New Auburn a few years ago, works in his home studio. Roll composed and played the instrumental parts for a Menards holiday jingle that debuted in 1986, but still remains in use 35 years later. Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — When the oft-heard refrain “Warm season greetings to you all from Menards” comes over the intercom while he’s at the checkout, Dave Roll asks cashiers whether they’re tired of hearing the tune.

For most customers, the innocuous inquiry is just small talk while their purchases are rung up and bagged.

But for Roll, it’s an ice-breaker to tell store employees that if they like the jingle, hate it or just manage to tune it out, they’ve got him to thank.

“It’s just kind of a wink and a nod at this point,” he said.

First airing in 1986, the jingle was part of a package that Roll composed when the retailer took a short-lived break from its “Save Big Money” slogan.

The centerpiece of the campaign was the phrase “We’re helping you build America’s heartland at Menards,” but it also branched off into different variations to fit holiday and seasonal sales.

For example, Roll gave the summer sale’s melody a Beach Boys vibe to hint at warm weather.

After two years, Menards opted to bring back the “Save Big Money” as its slogan, shelving the tunes composed by Roll — except for one.

“What you’re hearing now, 35 years later, is a remnant of that. It was for the holiday home sale, which was for the Christmas season,” Roll said.

At the time Roll recorded the jingles, Menards only had about 30 stores.

“The name wasn’t nearly as nationally known at the time,” he said.

Menards’ website says the chain now has over 10 times that many stores and has locations in 14 states.

“We’ve grown over the years,” company spokesman Jeff Abbott said in an email.

Roll, 63, who now runs a video, audio and photography business called FigaRo Productions from his New Auburn home, finds it flattering that the jingle has persisted.

So does Dixie Duffey, who’s soprano voice leads the quartet that sings the lyrics in the jingle.

“Every year I’m surprised,” she said. “I think it’s great. It’s been around a long time.”

She was a part of Skyliner, a local vocal group that performed at Christmas parties and such for a couple of years during the mid ‘80s. The rest of Skyliner — alto Cathy Reitz, tenor Val Knobloch and baritone Paul Enterline — also sing in the jingle.

Menards wasn’t Duffey’s only jingle-recording gig in the ‘80s. She also sang songs for FS Appliance & TV Center and Nelson’s Sports Center, but those songs did not have the same staying power as the Menards tune.

“They certainly didn’t last as long as this one,” said Duffey, who still lives in the Eau Claire area.

Some of Skyliner’s members are still active in local groups, including Duffey who leads her own band, Driving Miss Dixie.

The Menards jingles that debuted in ‘86 were recorded by John Hartzell at Hartwood Recording. That recording studio had been on Jeffers Road, but closed when Hartzell sold his land there for the construction of the North Crossing.

Unlike nowadays when digital audio files can be carried in a smartphone, memory stick or even just emailed, back then it required more effort.

Roll had to lug his Apple II computer, keyboard synthesizer and drum machine over to the studio so all the instrumental and vocal parts could be mixed together onto magnetic tape for Menards.

“Everything was done on tape,” Roll said.

The longer version of the jingle heard in stores lasts for 50 seconds. Instrumental parts — all done by Roll on synthesizer keyboards — play throughout while singers join in for the intro and ending tagline.

This is what Roll calls the “doughnut version” as it was created so voice-over advertisements of discounts or promoted products could be added in.

Multiple versions of jingles were made with different lengths and spots where singers’ voices could be dropped out to make room for more ad copy.

“We would cobble out different chunks of the lyrics,” Roll said.

In addition to the musicians and Hartzell at the studio, Menards’ marketing director at the time, Julie Pangallo, also attended the recording sessions.

“I was just strolling through Menards East the other day and smiled to myself when the jingle came on,” Pangallo said in an email.

She attributed the song’s longevity to those who composed, performed and recorded the songs.

“It is iconic, which I think says a lot about their talent and professionalism!” Pangallo wrote.

Pangallo, who worked many years in corporate marketing, is now executive director of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire.

When asked about what has kept the jingle coming out every Christmastime, Menards spokesman Abbott said it simply is a memorable tune.

“It would appear that there’s no particular reason, but I suspect it may well be for the same reason people still sing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer after all these years,” he said in an email. “It’s catchy!”

Roll got into the jingle-writing business in the mid-’80s after he left Eau Claire-based band Airkraft.

In the ‘80s and ‘90s, he had jingles playing for numerous local businesses including Gerhard’s Kitchen & Bath Store and Mama T’s Italian Restaurant.

But he said those gigs are becoming few and far between as technology needed to create a jingle is becoming increasingly accessible.

“It’s no longer a specialized market, it’s available to the masses,” he said.

An iPhone loaded up with music clips can be used to create a jingle now that would’ve required a host of recording equipment and musicians in decades before.

Roll’s business now is focused on shooting video and still photography for local companies.