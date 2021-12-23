Female athlete of the year: Baierl led charge as UW-Eau Claire volleyball reached historic heights

Following a trip to the Final Four in 2018, a new standard had been set for the UW-Eau Claire volleyball team. By reaching the last stage of the NCAA tournament, the Blugolds proved they could be counted among the best of the best.

This fall, even that bar wasn’t high enough. This time around, they set a new standard. The Blugolds returned to the Final Four, but this time came home with hardware in hand. The historic year for the program ended with its first national championship.

The Blugolds were an impressively balanced team, but a national title often requires some degree of star power. They had that in middle hitter Kendra Baierl.

The fifth-year senior dominated for Eau Claire, earning first team All-America status in helping the Blugolds lift the championship trophy in St. Louis in November. She was a driving force behind the program’s ascension to new heights. For her level of impact on an unprecedented run of success, she’s the Leader-Telegram’s female athlete of the year.

“I feel like I am just looking around just trying to take it all in, just remember this moment,” Baierl said in the immediate aftermath of the Blugolds’ championship win. “I wanted to play college volleyball to win a national championship, and it’s happening. That is just unbelievable to me. It is so crazy.”

Baierl, a Marshfield native, was the WIAC’s offensive player of the year. She led all of Division III with 141 blocks and ranked 11th in hitting percentage.

She was part of the program’s run to the Final Four in 2018, seeing playing time as a sophomore. It gave a taste of the level that the Blugolds wanted to be at, and that fueled them in the ensuing three years.

After they clinched their spot in St. Louis with a regional championship, that was paramount in their minds.

“I cannot wait to get back there,” Baierl said that day. “And I can’t wait for the girls who weren’t there to get to experience it and to taste it. Because that’s what drove us to be back here this year.”

When they finally got their chance, they didn’t fool around. Eau Claire swept Tufts in the Elite Eight, held off Juniata 3-2 in the Final Four and hammered Calvin 3-0 in the championship match.

“We’ve never been more prepared,” Baierl said after the title-clinching victory. “It was just something special in the gym where I knew that this was going to happen. I knew that we weren’t going to let each other not win a national championship. It just was meant to be.”

She didn’t shy away in big moments. Baierl had 10 kills in the national championship match, and had 14 kills and four solo blocks in the semifinals. Her 13 kills against UW-Whitewater helped the Blugolds clinch the WIAC tournament championship in early November.

Individually, Baierl is one of the top players the Blugolds have had: Her .397 hitting percentage this fall was the best single-season mark ever by a Blugold, and her 301 career blocks rank among the best in UW-Eau Claire history. But her leadership, along with the squad’s other fifth-year seniors, helped the team earn a distinction none had before.

They missed out on that chance when the 2020 season was canceled. It wasn’t an easy pill to swallow.

“There’s that sense of urgency for those seniors that it’s their last go-around, and those three made some big sacrifices to be able to play this year,” UW-Eau Claire coach Kim Wudi said early in the season.

It proved to be well worth it. The decision to return for a fifth year was rewarded last month with an unforgettable night in St. Louis.