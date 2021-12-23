Police: Man attempted two large thefts at two EC stores

EAU CLAIRE — A Ladysmith man committed a large retail theft at one Eau Claire store and was stopped short of committing a second similar theft at another store, police say.

Christopher M. McClain, 35, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of retail theft.

A $500 signature bond was set for McClain, which prohibits him from having contact with Menards or Walmart.

McClain returns to court Feb. 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded to Menards West, 3210 North Clairemont Ave., on Saturday for a retail theft.

Menards security said a man, later identified as McClain, had pushed two carts full of high dollar or frequently stolen items into the lumber yard.

Security attempted to stop McClain before he exited the store. When McClain refused to stop, police were called.

An officer spoke with McClain, who denied attempting to steal the items that were found in two cars. He said he was going to pay for the merchandise.

McClain said he pushed the carts into the lumber yard to look at some landscape bricks a friend was supposed to get. The friend was never located.

The resale value of the power tools, clothing and hand tools in McClain’s carts totaled $2,133.

Menards officials declined any further action as the merchandise was fully recovered.

During this investigation, police determined the vehicle McClain arrived in was listed in connection with a theft at Walmart.

Walmart security at 3915 Gateway Drive said a man pushed a full cart of unpaid merchandise out of the store on Dec. 9. He walked through the registers without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise.

The items in the cart, totaling $705, included men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, home goods and multiple high-value pieces of hardware.

The man then fled in a vehicle.

Police confirmed that a photo of the man involved in the Walmart theft was of McClain. He was wearing the same jacket during the incidents at Menards and Walmart.

When told that he was being arrested in connection with the theft at Walmart, McClain said “I paid for that.”

If convicted, McClain could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.