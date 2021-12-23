Woman charged in hit and run that injured two in EC

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that injured two people in November at Vine Street and North Clairemont Avenue, police say.

Renee M. Davis, 63, 1516 Sunrise Lane, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury.

Davis is free on a $500 signature bond, which prohibits her from having contact with the people injured in the crash.

Davis returns to court Feb. 3.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Vine Street and North Clairemont Avenue on Nov. 9 for a hit-and-run crash. The suspect vehicle reportedly left eastbound on Vine Street.

The officer arrived to find the struck vehicle, which had come to rest on the median on the south side of the intersection. There was heavy damage to all areas of the vehicle. Several air bags had deployed.

Nearby, the officer saw a maroon-colored bumper with a license plate attached. The officer believed the bumper and license plate belonged to the striking vehicle.

Dispatchers told the officer that the driver of the striking vehicle, Davis, was on the phone with them.

The driver of the struck vehicle said she and her son had been to two stores in that area. On their way home, the woman said they were southbound on Clairemont Avenue. Davis was eastbound on Vine Street and struck the woman’s vehicle after running a red light.

The woman said her vehicle rolled following the collision, but she didn’t know how many times. The woman said she knew this happened because she remembered being upside down. The woman’s son told the officer he believed their vehicle rolled four times.

The woman’s vehicle struck a traffic standard during the crash, which was down in the turn lane.

The woman’s son said he was sore and very frightened. The woman complained of neck, back, head and arm pain.

A second officer contacted Davis, who admitted she knew she hit something. Davis said she left the scene without confirming what actually happened.

Davis admitted she should have called the police right away, but never did.

If convicted, Davis could be sentenced to up to nine months in prison.