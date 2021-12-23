ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Despite Omicron spread, travelers continue to flock to Hawaii for the holidays

By National News
hawaiinewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and the holidays. Experts say it will likely be a month or two before kits are more...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Hawaii State
Hawaii Vaccines
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

State DOH discusses COVID-19 surge, Omicron variant ahead of the holidays

Honolulu mayor has no plans to reinstate COVID restrictions in light of latest COVID surge. Instead of government telling people what to do, Blangirardi says it should be about personal responsibility. As Hawaii sees its second highest daily case count of the pandemic, boosters encouraged ahead of holiday gatherings. Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Americans#The University Of Hawaii
CBS San Francisco

Passengers Flock To Bay Area Airports For Christmas Travel Amid Omicron Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the days to Christmas counted down Saturday night, the lines at San Francisco Bay Area airports grew ever longer as did concerns over the outbreak of the omicron variant. The outbreak in the Bay Area and across the country is coming at a time when most Americans were finally feeling comfortable hopping on planes again to visit friends and family around the globe. Airport officials said Friday was one of their busiest days of the year. SFO reported on Friday alone, they saw roughly 55,000 passengers. Oakland officials said about 16,600 passengers went through the Oakland...
OAKLAND, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: In Memoriam, a look back at the pioneers Hawaii lost in 2021

Assistant Navy Secretary says fuel tainted water from Red Hill is no crisis. The Pentagon’s Inspector General is probing the safety of the Navy’s Red Hill fuel tanks and there are new details from an internal Navy review. Wednesday's 5 p.m. Newscast. Updated: 1 hour ago. In the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

It’s time to reinstate some COVID restrictions, health care group argues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a surge in COVID cases locally and nationally, Lt. Gov. Josh Green says changes are most likely coming to Hawaii’s Safe Travels program. Green says that soon two inoculations probably won’t be enough to be considered fully vaccinated and that a booster shot will be necessary.
HONOLULU, HI
Place
Americas
Health
Health
Pfizer
Pfizer
Public Health
Public Health
Vaccines
Vaccines
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Politics
Politics
FDA
FDA
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tuesday's 5 p.m. Newscast

As Hawaii reports 707 new COVID cases, experts warn of 'exponential' spread in coming weeks. Hospitalizations are still at a manageable number, but Omicron’s spread is both rapid and alarming. Officials determine monk seal on Molokai died of gunshot wound to head. Updated: 5 hours ago. The state Department...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiinewsnow.com

Some Hawaii experts call for new restrictions as COVID cases soar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The record number of new COVID cases has prompted some medical experts to call for new restrictions. But Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the number of people being treated at Hawaii’s hospitals is still at manageable levels. The state on Sunday announced 2,205 new infections, an...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Demand for booster shots surge due to spike on COVID cases

The number of COVID hospitalizations in Hawaii has tripled over the past two weeks ― at a time when nurses union is warning facilities are increasingly understaffed. After being surrendered to the state, Petunia the hedgehog finds a home at the zoo. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Honolulu Zoo...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

As new infections soar, Hawaii sees growing demand for booster shots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid soaring COVID case loads, there’s also been a huge jump in demand for booster shots, according to Queen’s Medical Center. On Monday, Queen’s announced expanded hours at its Blaisdell vaccination clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It used to take its last shots at 6:40 p.m.
HAWAII STATE

