Despite Omicron spread, travelers continue to flock to Hawaii for the holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the days to Christmas counted down Saturday night, the lines at San Francisco Bay Area airports grew ever longer as did concerns over the outbreak of the omicron variant. The outbreak in the Bay Area and across the country is coming at a time when most Americans were finally feeling comfortable hopping on planes again to visit friends and family around the globe. Airport officials said Friday was one of their busiest days of the year. SFO reported on Friday alone, they saw roughly 55,000 passengers. Oakland officials said about 16,600 passengers went through the Oakland...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO