Lily Collins feels inspired by Emily Cooper's style

"A little bit Françoise Hardy, a little bit Jean Shrimpton, a little bit Sharon Tate"—that's how makeup artist Fiona Stiles describes the glam look seen on Emily in Paris star Lily Collins at Wednesday night's season two premiere. (The series, created by Darren Star, returns to Netflix on December 22, just in time for some much-needed distraction from the Greek alphabet.) These days, it's particularly easy for the actor to slip into a 1960s homage, thanks to a set of wispy bangs cut last month by hairstylist Gregory Russell. Add a sequined Valentino bubble dress, a bow-adorned headband, and doll-like lashes, and the mod renaissance is complete.

