Cardi B gifts Offset $2 million for his birthday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has gifted Offset $2 million for his birthday. The 29-year-old rap star - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - has revealed via social media that she's presented the Migos rapper with a check for an eye-watering sum of money in celebration of his 30th...

Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
Billboard

Cardi B Wishes Husband Offset a Happy 30th Birthday: ‘I Love the Man That You’re Becoming’

Cardi B wished her other half Offset a happy 30th birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 14) by thanking him for always being by her side. She scrolled down memory lane with a carousel of her and Offset’s best memories, from photoshoots to nights out to playtime with their 3-year-old daughter Kulture to the first time he held his second child with Cardi, whom she gave birth to in September. Cardi praised Offset for his love and commitment to her, business acumen and dedication as a father to the children they share as well as his other three previous children.
Cardi B.
Cardi B Celebrates Offset’s 30th Birthday on Instagram: “I’m so lucky to have you as a partner”

Offset has officially hit the Big 3-0. Offset’s 30th birthday was Tuesday (Dec. 14) and he was celebrated by his wife Cardi B on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. “You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”
Page Six

Cardi B and Offset disagree about how to dress their son

Cardi B’s a certified style icon, but her outfit picks for her kids could use some help — according to her husband Offset, at least. Earlier this week, the wedded rappers took a trip to Target, where the 29-year-old “WAP” hitmaker fell in love with a potential accessory for their 3-month-old son.
Complex

Cardi B and Offset Welcome Pitbull Puppy to Family on Christmas

Cardi B and Offset welcomed a new addition to their family last weekend, as the Migos rapper gifted his wife a new pitbull puppy. Cardi took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to show off her Christmas gift: a grey and white pitbull puppy named Walk. “This dog’s kinda big,...
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
The Independent

Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, and the Kardashians: How celebrities spent Christmas in 2021

Christmas Day has come and gone but the memories will live forever... on social media. It might have been a festive season unlike any other thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the surging number of omicron cases across the UK, but many famous families still managed to have a somewhat normal Christmas. That is, if we can rely on their Instagram posts as evidence.In the UK, the Beckham family dressed for the occasion, with the family sharing a group photograph in which they were clad in black tie garb. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hurley also dressed up, wearing a pink chainmail...
Cosmopolitan

Fans are fuming after Kim Kardashian accidentally shared Spider-Man spoilers

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash after accidentally sharing Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers to her Instagram Stories in a now-deleted post. The latest in the Spider-Man franchise, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has been a highly-anticipated affair, with many fans muting the film's keywords to avoid spoilers. But apparently, Kim didn't quite get the memo.
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
