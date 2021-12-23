Current Stock Price for Fox (FOX)?

The stock price of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) increased by over 118% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy (RT) in cancer – increased by over 118% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to Galera Therapeutics announcing that corrected results from its Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem for the treatment of RT-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint of reduction in the incidence of SOM. Avasopasem has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of SOM induced by RT.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO