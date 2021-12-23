ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Current Stock Price for Fox (FOX)?

Benzinga
 5 days ago

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cal-Maine Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cal-Maine Foods missed estimated earnings by 92.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.27, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $43.58 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

7 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 16.2% to $6.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) shares declined by 4.2% to $3.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $828.0 million. Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares declined by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Edesa Biotech Q4 Earnings

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Edesa Biotech beat estimated earnings by 27.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.37, which surprised analysts. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On PayPal Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Stock#Communication Services
Benzinga

Will The Santa Rally Lead Wall Street To New All-Time Highs Soon?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq made new highs during a strong earnings season in November 2021, even with raising concerns about inflation and ongoing supply chain problems. With Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), five companies with over a trillion market cap dominate the S&P 500. Since January 2021, they have beaten analysts' expectations like estimated EPS and estimated revenue significantly. Twenty quarterly earnings reports have been published this year. Only three times, the EPS came out lower than expected.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

CooTek Stock (CTK) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) increased by over 10% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) increased by over 10% pre-market today. Investors are responding to As Fengdu Novel, an online literature app developed by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK), continuing to make progress in building its content ecology as it has reached a collaboration with Tencent Video’s Mars Project, which aims to support micro drama TV adaptation. And a batch of high-quality online literature work from Fengdu Novel has entered the bidding stage and will be ready for shooting upon the completion of bidding and coordination with the producers.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
aithority.com

Chainlink Launches a Price Feed for ShapeShift FOX Token

ShapeShift DAO, a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform, announced that it has received a price feed for FOX through Chainlink Data Feeds. This technology allows DeFi protocols that utilize Chainlink to access price data for ShapeShift’s FOX Token on-chain, an important milestone for the FOX token’s interoperability. Chainlink’s Price...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

AppHarvest Stock (APPH): Why The Stock Price Fell Today

The stock price of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of leading AgTech company AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) fell by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors responded negatively to the company announcing it entered into a $100 million common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What is the target price for EzFill Holdings (EZFL) stock?

There are no upcoming dividends for EzFill Holdings. When is EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) reporting earnings?. EzFill Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 25, 2022. Q. Is EzFill Holdings (EZFL) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for EzFill Holdings. Q. What sector and industry...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

SeaChange International Stock (SEAC): Why The Price Surged

The stock price of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) increased by 128.81% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) increased by 128.81% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded to a Bloomberg report that Triller — a social media platform that competes against TikTok — is reportedly in talks to go public through a merger with Seachange International.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Hain Celestial Group Stock (HAIN): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) increased by 3.74% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) increased by 3.74% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to The Hain Celestial Group announcing it has entered into an agreement to acquire That’s How We Roll, the producer and marketer of ParmCrisps and Thinsters, two fast-growing and better-for-you brands offering convenient products that are consumer favorites from Clearlake Capital Group. This acquisition deepens Hain’s position in the snacking category and represents a significant step in establishing Hain as a high-growth, global healthy food company.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Galera Therapeutics Stock (GRTX): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) increased by over 118% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy (RT) in cancer – increased by over 118% pre-market today. Investors responded positively to Galera Therapeutics announcing that corrected results from its Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem for the treatment of RT-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint of reduction in the incidence of SOM. Avasopasem has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of SOM induced by RT.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Orbital Energy Group Stock (OEG): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: OEG) increased by 1.47% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: OEG) increased by 1.47% in the previous trading session. Investors appear to be responding positively to what was revealed in SEC filings.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Kura Oncology Stock (KURA): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) increased by 4.75% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer – increased by 4.75% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to Kura Oncology announcing the final results from a Phase 2 study of tipifarnib as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma, including an overall response rate (ORR) of 56% and a median overall survival of 32.8 months in heavily pretreated patients with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL).
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.08.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

IonQ Stock (IONQ): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) fell by 10.23% in the previous trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) fell by 10.23% in the previous trading session. Investors responded negatively to what was revealed in an SEC filing. The SEC...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Mind Medicine Stock (MNMD): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) increased by over 2% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) – a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies – increased by over 2% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to management change news.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Timken Stock (TKR): Why The Price Fell

The stock price of Timken Co (NYSE: TKR) fell by 2.42% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Timken Co (NYSE: TKR) fell by 2.42% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded negatively to a bearish research report. Goldman Sachs analyst...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy