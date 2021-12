The stock price of SeaChange International Inc (NASDAQ: SEAC) increased by 9.5% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SeaChange International Inc (NASDAQ: SEAC) increased by 9.5% today. This is why it happened. Investors responded positively to SeaChange together with Triller Hold Co LLC announcing that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger to combine with SeaChange, a publicly-traded company focused on advanced digital advertising with TrillerVerz.

