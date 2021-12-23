Current Stock Price for Under Armour (UA)?

The stock price of Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) fell by 3.57% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) fell by 3.57% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing that it has priced the previously announced offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the notes) in a private offering (the offering). The closing of the offering is expected to happen on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by each subsidiary of the company, other than certain excluded subsidiaries.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO