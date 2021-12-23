Hate Crime Charges Dropped Against Former NJ Police Chief Accused Of Assaulting Black Teen

FREEMONT, CA – On December 6, 2021, at approximately 3:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 41000 block of Fremont Blvd. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon involving a vehicle. Officers located an adult male victim suffering major injuries to his legs and body as the result of a suspect ramming his vehicle repeatedly into him. Fremont Fire Department personnel had already arrived and were providing medical aid to the man. The victim advised that he was walking to his apartment when he noticed his neighbor driving toward him in the parking lot. The suspect intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle, which pinned him against a parked vehicle. The victim said his neighbor reversed his car and struck him repeatedly before fleeing the scene. The victim stated he had an on-going dispute with this neighbor, and this was not the first time the neighbor had tried to run him over.

