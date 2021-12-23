ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hate Crime Charges Dropped Against Former NJ Police Chief Accused Of Assaulting Black Teen

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most serious charges against a former New Jersey police chief accused of slamming a Black teenager’s head into a door frame have been dropped following a second mistrial was declared earlier this month. According to NJ.com, Frank Nucera Jr. was facing charges of hate crime assault and...

