ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — When Iowa State and Clemson meet in Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl, it’ll be out with the old for the Cyclones and in with the new for Tigers. Iowa State, a disappointing 7-5 after starting the season ranked No. 7, will say goodbye to 17 players who have made at least 21 starts under head coach Matt Campbell. The group includes record-setting running back Breece Hall, who is planning to attend the game but won’t play as he prepares for the NFL draft.

