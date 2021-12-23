Masks stay on for CT high school athletes
Citing the "rapid emergence of the new highly transmissible Omicron variant," the state Department of Public Health (DPH) is slamming the brakes on a plan that would have allowed vaccinated high school athletes to stop wearing masks during play.
Mask-free play in winter sports was to start Thursday, Dec. 23. But DPH Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani issued this statement Wednesday evening:
"Although a previous assessment was made by DPH that would have allowed the choice for fully vaccinated participants to unmask during sports competitions, the rapid rise in COVID-19 community case rates and the emergence of this more contagious variant (Omicron) has forced us to reconsider that assessment."
In a letter to members, Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) Executive Director Glenn Lungarini said the CIAC will "modify its masking requirements to align with CT DPH."
Connecticut's COVID-19 caseload has been surging. On Wednesday, for the second day in a row, the state reported a positive COVID test rate of about 9%-- the highest since January, 2021.
