Lily Collins feels inspired by Emily Cooper's style

By Celebretainment
Ashley County Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Collins feels inspired by her 'Emily in Paris' character. The 32-year-old actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she's confessed to being inspired by her eye-catching sense of style. She said: "I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed...

www.ashleycountyledger.com

Cosmopolitan

What Is Emily’s Age in ’Emily in Paris’? Lily Collins Sure Doesn’t Know

In season 1 of the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, one of the most confounding things for viewers—other than the way Emily puts outfits together and the fact that her Instagram following grew exponentially with only mediocre posts—is how old Emily is supposed to be. Emily’s age is not specifically stated in Emily in Paris (which is back for season 2 on December 22!), so fans are left to guess how old she is based on the context clues given in the series.
Person
Charlie Mcdowell
Person
Patricia Field
Person
Lily Collins
arcamax.com

Lily Collins likens shooting Emily in Paris to a 'mini vacation'

Lily Collins has likened shooting season two of 'Emily in Paris' to a "mini vacation". The 32-year-old actress reprised the role of Emily Cooper for the second series of the Netflix show, and Lily relished shooting in the spectacular surroundings of St. Tropez. The actress - who is the daughter...
Vanity Fair

Inside Lily Collins’s Mod Transformation for the Emily in Paris Premiere

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “A little bit Françoise Hardy, a little bit Jean Shrimpton, a little bit Sharon Tate”—that’s how makeup artist Fiona Stiles describes the glam look seen on Emily in Paris star Lily Collins at Wednesday night’s season two premiere. (The series, created by Darren Star, returns to Netflix on December 22, just in time for some much-needed distraction from the Greek alphabet.) These days, it’s particularly easy for the actor to slip into a 1960s homage, thanks to a set of wispy bangs cut last month by hairstylist Gregory Russell. Add a sequined Valentino bubble dress, a bow-adorned headband, and doll-like lashes, and the mod renaissance is complete.
Cosmopolitan

Lily Collins is unrecognisable with a jet-black mullet

When you find the hair and makeup look that you think best suits you, it makes sense that it’ll become your go-to look. Just look at Lily Collins. For as long as we can remember, the Emily in Paris star has rocked the same shade of deep brunette hair. Which is why we were all so surprised when she switched up her look with a platinum blonde pixie.
fangirlish.com

Lily Collins Gets Asked About Season Two Of ‘Emily In Paris’

Emily in Paris is right around the corner and personally, I haven’t been more excited about a show in awhile. It’s my favorite show on Netflix and I am also obsessed with Paris. I would live there if I could. Since the show is coming back December 22nd,...
Digital Courier

Lily Collins: I struggled to walk in heels after lockdown

Lily Collins struggled to run in heels after the COVID-19 lockdown. The 32-year-old actress has reprised the role of Emily Cooper for the second season of 'Emily in Paris', but Lily admits she became too comfortable with her lockdown attire, and it made her life tougher on set. Thank you...
whowhatwear

Lily Collins Just Put the Coolest Spin On This Classic Parisian Outfit

Season two of Emily in Paris is released on Netflix next week, and so the cast are busy doing last minute promotions. Lily Collins has just worn a modern spin on a very classic Parisian outfit, offering a slightly different interpretation of the jeans, black heels and a boucle jacket look. The full outfit is courtesy of Celine, and is a twist on these staples. The boucle jacket comes in a beautiful silver embroidery, with black detailing and statement gold buttons, and is available to purchase in Celine stores. Lily joked on her Instagram page that if she can't be next to the Eiffel Tower, she might as well dress like it. A styling move Emily would be proud of. As for her jeans, she wore a new style from the French house which is proving hugely popular, the ‘jumbo’ jeans, which have a high waist and wide baggy trouser legs. She finished the look with a cashmere crop top (how fabulous!), a western Celine belt and a pair of glossy pumps. Keep scrolling to see and shop her look.
Vogue

Lily Collins Channels Brigitte Bardot For An Emily in Paris Season 2 Screening

The Emily of Emily in Paris owes a lot of her charm to her unabashedly American sensibilities — the candour, the cheerfulness, the buoyant style, and, of course, the faux pas (though even those tend to work out in her favour). But for a recent premiere of the show’s second season in Los Angeles, Lily Collins turned to a French icon for her red carpet beauty. The actor stepped out in a banged and bowed bouffant, the up-do entirely reminiscent of a ’60s-era Brigitte Bardot.
PopSugar

Ashley Park and Lily Collins Tease an Emily in Paris Season Full of Designer Looks

Emily in Paris's Ashley Park and Lily Collins are here to hype us up for season two of the Netflix series, where their characters Mindy and Emily will continue to be high-fashion besties. Clearly, the tight relationship remains solid offscreen too, as both actors posted shots from their day of press in luxury designer pieces. While Collins wore a full look straight off the fall 2021 Celine runway sourced by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Park, styled by Erin Walsh, coordinated a strong-shouldered double-breasted Balmain blazer with a kelly green minidress, gold chainlink necklace, Versace Virtus bag, and Thom Browne oxford platforms.
startattle.com

Emily in Paris (Season 2) Netflix, Lily Collins, trailer, release date

Say “oui to me” and follow your heart this holiday season. Emily in Paris returns on Netflix. Startattle.com – Emily in Paris | Netflix. – Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a 20-something American who moves from Chicago to Paris for a social media strategy job at Savoir.
PopSugar

Watch Lily Collins and Ashley Park Crack Up Identifying "French" Items

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park are certainly no strangers to France and French culture. The two have spent considerable time filming in the incredible country, so when we had the chance to sit down with them, we thought it would be fun to put their knowledge of "French" items to the test.
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Collins on ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Two: “Amp Everything Up But Really Keep It French”

More than a year after becoming one of the buzziest pandemic-era hits, Emily in Paris is back for season two, as Lily Collins’ Emily dives deeper into her new life in France. “This season we really wanted Emily to immerse herself more in the French culture, everything from the language to different spots around the city,” Collins told The Hollywood Reporter at a Los Angeles tastemaker event for the show on Wednesday. The second season, she said, will also be “incorporating the fabric of Paris that makes it what it is and how magical it is and how diverse it is,...
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins on the Highs, Lows, and Heartwarming Surprises of Emily in Paris’s Return

Around this time last year, when we all needed a little escapism during our endless lockdown winter, Emily Cooper landed in our lives. And while Emily in Paris may first have appeared on your Netflix feed as a shiny, festive bauble of a show, within a matter of days it became a near-inescapable global phenomenon—sparking endless debates over just how accurately it depicted the expat experience in Paris, in what seems to be one of the most perplexing cases of missing the point in recent memory. When it came to ticking the boxes for escapist binge-watching, lest we forget, Emily in Paris did exactly what it said on the tin and more: offered breathtakingly gorgeous backdrops, impossibly attractive actors, wildly expensive fashion, and plotlines as delightful as they were implausible.
femestella.com

Netflix 'Emily in Paris' Season 2: Emily Cooper's 17 Most Fabulous Bags

Let’s be real: Emily in Paris may not be a great show but it *definitely* has great fashion!. Emily Cooper is always rocking something super cute — if not slightly cheesy — and shows up dressed to impress. Whether she’s sporting Zara or Balmain, Emily walks the streets of Paris like she’s walking a runway: with utter and total confidence.
