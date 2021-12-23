Cardi B gifts Offset $2 million for his birthday

Offset has officially hit the Big 3-0. Offset’s 30th birthday was Tuesday (Dec. 14) and he was celebrated by his wife Cardi B on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. “You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO