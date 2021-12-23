ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Lands Premier Big 10 Cornerback Transfer

By Cole Thompson
Teams can win in recruiting by landing top names out of high school or names in the transfer portal. Steve Sarkisian landed one from the latter on Wednesday evening.

Former Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts announced via Twitter he has committed to Texas. The former Buckeye is a native of Little Elm, just outside of Dallas.

A 2020 commit under Ryan Day, Watts played in 19 games with the Buckeyes. He totaled 11 career tackles and two interceptions — both of which came in 2021. Watts is a redshirt freshman, giving him three years of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watts is the third name associated with Ohio State that Sarkisian was able to bring to Austin. During Early Signing Period, the Longhorns were able to grab the commitment of top nickel defender Terrence Brooks.

Brooks, also a native of Little Elm, is currently the No. 17 player on SI99’s list.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, who reclassified last year from South Lake Carroll, also transferred to Texas after entering the transfer portal. Ewers, who is expected to fight for the starting quarterback position, played two snaps in 2021.

The addition of Watts bring stability to Texas’ secondary. The Longhorns will be looking to replace cornerback Josh Thompson, who elected to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft following the team’s season finale win over Kansas State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdQni_0dU8bCkU00
Texas will also be looking to replace the production of several other Texas players who entered the transfer portal. Those names include: sophomore safety Tyler Owens, sophomore safety Marques Caldwell, sophomore safety Chris Adimora and senior safety B.J. Foster.

Starting safety Brenden Schooler also will look to hear his name called in the draft next April after returning for another season due to the NCAA's eligibility waiver.

The Longhorns are looking to expand their recruiting class entering the start of the new year. Texas, which currently sits at No. 5 on SI ‘s All-American rankings, is still looking to add Cy-Park linebacker Harold Perkins (No.37) and Bowie offensive lineman Devon Campbell (No.67) to close out the class.

Longhorns Country will continue to keep you up to date with all things covering the remainder of the 2022 recruiting period.

