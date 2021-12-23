ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing Aids: Demand on the Upswing

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Coherent Market Insights, The global hearing aids market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,473.1 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028). If you are suffering from hearing loss, you are not alone, unfortunately. There are...

Varicose Vein Treatment: Now a Booming Market

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global varicose vein treatment market is estimated to account for 1,059.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028. Varicose veins are twisted, enlarged veins caused by increased blood pressure in the veins. Medical treatment for varicose veins typically starts with medical management, including the use of compression stockings and leg elevation. Some patients will benefit from procedures, such as sclerotherapy, thermal ablation, or phlebectomy. Phlebectomy treats surface varicose veins. Very small cuts are made near the damaged vein. Sclerotherapy involves an injection of a solution (generally a salt solution) directly into the vein. The solution irritates the lining of the blood vessel, causing it to collapse and stick together and the blood to clot.
Nasal Cannulas: More Popular Now Because of COVID-19

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global nasal cannula market is estimated to account for US$ 10,491.1 mn in terms of value by the end of 2028. A nasal cannula is a medical device that delivers oxygen to the nose. Its design is relatively easy to clean and has a long lifespan if properly maintained. Nasal cannulas are used to deliver oxygen when a low flow, low or medium concentration is required, and the patient is in a stable state. Nasal cannulas use high-flow oxygenation and a humidifier to provide the patient with oxygen.
Fibrous Tumor Treatment Research and Development Stepped Up

The global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market is expected to reach US$ 59.3 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021 to 2031). At present, there is no clear guideline for the management of solitary fibrous tumors of the pleura (SFTP), and the evidence base for treatment is inadequate leading to wide disparities in care. Nevertheless, stakeholders are stepping up their research and development efforts to expand the treatment options for solitary fibrous tumors (SFT).
