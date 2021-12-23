Hearing Aids: Demand on the Upswing

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global varicose vein treatment market is estimated to account for 1,059.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028. Varicose veins are twisted, enlarged veins caused by increased blood pressure in the veins. Medical treatment for varicose veins typically starts with medical management, including the use of compression stockings and leg elevation. Some patients will benefit from procedures, such as sclerotherapy, thermal ablation, or phlebectomy. Phlebectomy treats surface varicose veins. Very small cuts are made near the damaged vein. Sclerotherapy involves an injection of a solution (generally a salt solution) directly into the vein. The solution irritates the lining of the blood vessel, causing it to collapse and stick together and the blood to clot.

