ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Abortion Pill: Company Files for Approval in Japan

By editor
eturbonews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinepharma International Ltd. announced today that its subsidiary Linepharma KK has applied for manufacturing and marketing approval in Japan for its oral drug MEFEEGO™ for the medical termination of pregnancies of up to 63 days of gestation. The medication is recognized as the international gold standard for first...

eturbonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and receive the pills through the mail. FDA officials said a scientific review supported broadening access, including no longer limiting dispensing to a small number of specialty clinics and doctor's offices.
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

FDA to permanently allow delivery of abortion pills by mail

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday moved to permanently lift a restriction barring patients from receiving abortion pills by mail. The decision will allow mifepristone, an FDA-approved drug used in conjunction with a second pill called misoprostol, to be prescribed through telehealth consultations and mailed directly to patients, eliminating a requirement stipulating that the pills be picked up at a hospital, clinic or medical office.
U.S. POLITICS
KRMG

Live updates: Japan approves use of Merck's COVID-19 pill

TOKYO — Japan has approved the COVID-19 pill developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. for use beginning next week, the Japanese health minister said Friday. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters that a ministry drug panel authorized Merck’s molnupiravir under a fast-track process and the drug will be shipped to hospitals and pharmacies beginning next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Abortion#Unsafe Abortion#Mefeego#Pmda#Japanese#Who
thecut.com

FDA Green-lights Abortion Pills by Mail

As of yesterday, abortion pills will be available by mail nationwide — at least in states without specific bans in place. On December 16, the Food and Drug Administration lifted a long-standing requirement that the medications must be procured directly from a provider. This is great news for patients who might otherwise have to drive hours to the nearest clinic (or who simply want to stay home during a pandemic or who enjoy convenience), though many states with scant access have already implemented regulations around telemedicine abortion. This is disappointing for lots of reasons, chief among them the success of TelAbortion pilot programs, which, over the past few years, have proved the obvious to be true: Medication abortion is just as safe whether you see your doctor on your computer screen or in their office.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

As FDA approves abortion pills by mail, clinic encourages women to keep their babies

RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that abortion pills can now be obtained by mail instead of through in-person visits. The move expands abortion access for women who don’t have medical providers nearby. However, under a North Carolina law banning abortion providers from administering abortion medication via telemedicine, the FDA ruling would have no effect in the state.
RALEIGH, NC
sachsenews.com

FDA approves COVID pill

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 Wednesday, Dec. 22. The antiviral pill is the first authorized to treat people with COVID-19 at home before they need to be hospitalized. According to an FDA news release, Paxlovid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
Mic

Why having access to abortion pills by mail matters

As the Supreme Court continues to contemplate a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, there is finally a bit of good news. This week, the FDA announced that it will allow people across the country to get abortion pills by mail, a move that could facilitate the procedure for people living in states keen on banning abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FDA approves abortion pills by mail, but Missourians still denied access

While federal authorities on Thursday permanently reversed restrictions on the first of a two-pill medication abortion regime, Missourians are still unable to receive the medication by mail. Missouri, along with 18 other states, have banned telemedicine abortion services and require providers be physically present, regardless of federal guidelines or laws.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
whdh.com

FDA says abortion pills can be sent by mail

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it is lifting a requirement that patients seeking medication abortion had to pick up the medication in-person, instead allowing pills to be sent by mail. The move comes as the Supreme Court is poised to undo its abortion...
U.S. POLITICS
eturbonews.com

Syphilis, TB, drug and other tests now mandatory for all foreigners in Russia

Given Russia has much higher domestic rates of diseases like tuberculosis and HIV than most Western nations, the rationale for regularly testing foreigners and not expanding the domestic screening of Russian citizens is unclear. As a result of growing domestic anti-migration sentiment, Russia announced that it is rolling out a...
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Potent Biologic Drug Cocktail for Prevention of Common Hospital Infection

C. difficile is the most common cause of health care-associated infections in U.S hospitals, where nearly half a million CDI cases occur each year. Treatment costs are estimated to exceed $5 billion a year, but the true economic burden is far higher when lost quality-adjusted life years are considered. CDI is often considered a hospital-acquired infection, but community-associated CDI is on the rise and now comprises most cases in some regions.
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Mutant Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Receives New Drug Approval

CStone Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development, and commercialization of innovative immuno-oncology therapies and precision medicines, today announced that the new drug application (NDA) of first-in-class precision therapy AYVAKIT (avapritinib) has been approved in Hong Kong, China for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) harboring a PDGFRA D842V mutation. The drug is the first precision therapy approved in Hong Kong, China for the treatment of patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST.
HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Russian Avifavir Drug Effective Against COVID-19 Variants

ChemRar Group announced the Russian Avifavir drug is effective against various variants of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus), including Delta and Omicron, as it affects the highly conservative and mutation-resistant replication systems of RNA virus (RdRp) via three complementary mechanisms, resulting in complete blockade of the viral infection. In addition, the virus is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTAJ

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wnax.com

SD Abortion Pill Rules Deadlocked

A proposed rule from the South Dakota Department of Health to further restrict the use of abortion pills got stuck in the legislatures Rules Review Committee. Nancy Turbak Berry of Watertown, representing Planned Parenthood, told the committee the rule changes are not necessary…. Hers were the only public comments.
WATERTOWN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy