Abortion Pill: Company Files for Approval in Japan

As of yesterday, abortion pills will be available by mail nationwide — at least in states without specific bans in place. On December 16, the Food and Drug Administration lifted a long-standing requirement that the medications must be procured directly from a provider. This is great news for patients who might otherwise have to drive hours to the nearest clinic (or who simply want to stay home during a pandemic or who enjoy convenience), though many states with scant access have already implemented regulations around telemedicine abortion. This is disappointing for lots of reasons, chief among them the success of TelAbortion pilot programs, which, over the past few years, have proved the obvious to be true: Medication abortion is just as safe whether you see your doctor on your computer screen or in their office.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO