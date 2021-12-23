ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent Jackson, ex-Widefield High and NFL star, died of ‘chronic alcohol use’: autopsy report

By Rick Stroud - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson died of “chronic alcohol use,” according to the autopsy report released Wednesday by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s office.

Jackson was found dead in a room at the Homewood Suites at the end of a cluster of hotels on South Falkenburg Road on Feb. 15. He was 38.

According to the toxicology report, three measurements taken of Jackson’s blood alcohol content ranged from .28 to .32, four times what the state considers impairment.

According to a preliminary case summary report by the sheriff’s office, there were no medications found in Jackson’s room, but a sheriff’s office source said numerous liquor bottles were discovered.

Last week it was reported by the Associated Press that researchers had diagnosed former Jackson as suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Jackson played 12 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Buccaneers before retiring in 2018. Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was 38 when he died.

Jackson graduated from Widefield High School and played football at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

On Thursday, the late player’s family released the findings of a study conducted by the Boston-based Concussion Legacy Foundation’s brain bank in hopes of raising awareness of CTE and the risks of the disease.

©2021 Tampa Bay Times. Visit at tampabay.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

TODAY.com

Former college football player, 23, allegedly killed by father in domestic dispute

A former college football standout was gunned down in Florida by his father following an argument they had over a dog bite, officials said Tuesday. Gunfire erupted near just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in northwest Jacksonville, where officers found "two victims with gunshot wounds, one adult Black male and one adult Black female," according to a statement from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
