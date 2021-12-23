Vincent Jackson, ex-Widefield High and NFL star, died of ‘chronic alcohol use’: autopsy report

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson died of “chronic alcohol use,” according to the autopsy report released Wednesday by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s office.

Jackson was found dead in a room at the Homewood Suites at the end of a cluster of hotels on South Falkenburg Road on Feb. 15. He was 38.

According to the toxicology report, three measurements taken of Jackson’s blood alcohol content ranged from .28 to .32, four times what the state considers impairment.

According to a preliminary case summary report by the sheriff’s office, there were no medications found in Jackson’s room, but a sheriff’s office source said numerous liquor bottles were discovered.

Last week it was reported by the Associated Press that researchers had diagnosed former Jackson as suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Jackson played 12 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Buccaneers before retiring in 2018. Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was 38 when he died.

Jackson graduated from Widefield High School and played football at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

On Thursday, the late player’s family released the findings of a study conducted by the Boston-based Concussion Legacy Foundation’s brain bank in hopes of raising awareness of CTE and the risks of the disease.

