WRV tops WC, 66-23

By Todd Lancaster Times Herald
 5 days ago
The White River Valley Wolverines (3-5) used solid 3-point shooting and pressure on the ball to post a 66-23 win in the Birdcage on Wednesday. It was a sort of homecoming for WRV coach Mike Hopkins, who did stint as the WC girls’ coach several seasons ago, before also coaching Loogootee, Barr-Reeve and helping out at Southridge.

During the win, WRV was 10-17 from the 3-point line and put four players in double figures, as they led from start to finish.

“We have to come out ready to win, not just ready to play. We have to start competing from the beginning of games,” said WC coach John Howell.

WRV took an early 5-0 lead before Eli Mullen posted a free throw for WC (0-7). Will Bassler added a jumper for the Cards, but WRV still went up 12-3. Brady Hunter added a free throw but the Wolverines took a 14-4 advantage at the end of the first eight minutes.

Hunter added a basket to open the second quarter, but WRV was able to maintain a 10-point lead. Nine turnovers during the half hurt WC, as WRV built a 21-6 margin, mostly behind the 3-point shooting of Conner Banning. However, Logan Craney did find the bottom of the net with a triple of his own for WC. Isaac Halter picked up the final basket off a steal, but WRV went into the half with a 32-11 lead.

Craney and Mullen helped cut the margin to 19, but WRV continued to answer to get it to 41-16.

The Wolverines continued to claw in on a 16-0 run and with the final bucket of the quarter, triggered the IHSAA mercy rule at 52-16.

WC did get fourth quarter baskets from Craney, Mullen and Jack Halter but WRV ended with the 66-23 win.

WC was led by Mullen and Craney with eight points each, while Bassler, Isaac Halter and Jack Halter had two each. Brady Hunter had one.

There was no JV game played. WC is off until Jan. 7 when they travel to Clay City.

Unlikely heroes emerge as short-handed Colts knock off Cardinals

Frank Reich had no doubt how this Christmas story would end. As the Indianapolis Colts entered the fourth quarter clinging to a 15-13 lead on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, Reich paced the sideline with a simple message for his assistant coaches. “At the beginning of...
NFL
Washington, IN
