High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO