Blackened heavy metal outfit Nite will be releasing their sophomore full-length, ‘Voices of the Kronian Moon,’ on March 25, 2022 via Season of Mist, making it the band’s debut to the label! The album art can be found below along with the tracklisting and other details. The band is now sharing the official music video for the first single, “Kronian Moon,” which was created entirely by the band! Watch/listen at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO