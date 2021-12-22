ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers get 2 defenders named to 2022 Pro Bowl

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
The NFL announced the rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl and two Pittsburgh Steelers made the cut. To no one’s surprise, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cam Heyward are the two Pro Bowlers on the team.

On the season, Heyward has 73 total tackles, seven sacks and seven passes defended. As a defensive tackle. On a defensive line ravaged with injuries. Heyward also has 11 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits.

Watt’s season has been tremendous. Despite missing two full games and part of two others, Watt leads the league with 17.5 sacks with three games left to play. This number broke the single-season franchise record. Watt also has 53 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits.

