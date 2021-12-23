Healthcare Association of New York State Recognizes NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst for Employee Mental Health Support Services During Pandemic
Elmhurst Hospital’s application of the system’s Helping Healers Heal program supported employees’ emotional and psychological health during COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 Pinnacle Award for Quality and Patient Safety recognizes initiatives that improve the quality of healthcare delivery in New York. NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst today announced it’s...www.nychealthandhospitals.org
Comments / 0