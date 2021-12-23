NC Congressman Madison Cawthorn announces divorce after 8 months of marriage
HENDERSON, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn announced he is...www.foxcarolina.com
HENDERSON, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn announced he is...www.foxcarolina.com
Honestly I wish all these men would stop asking Santa for a good woman for Christmas...I was almost kidnapped twice last week..
Who cares..... Cawthorn is irrelevant and shouldn't even be in our NC Government....
Wow, 8 entire months? They must have started working hard on their honeymoon to save their marriage 😃. So they gave it 8 hard months of work and decided to throw it out. Maybe the marriage was just an attempt for a politician to hide other feelings not so popular in the Republican party. Who knows? Not me.
Comments / 50