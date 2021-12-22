Jaguars Week 16 injury report: 7 players sit out of practice Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars had seven players sit out of Wednesday’s practice leading into their game against the New York Jets. Of the group, five were injury-related and two weren’t.

Among those who sat out due to injuries were linebackers Myles Jack (knee) and Lerentee McCray (ankle), receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (shoulder/foot), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (toe), and guard Andrew Norwell (back). Of those five players, Shenault was the lone player who wasn’t on the previous injury report.

The two players who sat out for non-injury-related matters were kicker Matthew Wright (personal) and linebacker Damien Wilson (rest).

The Jags also had four limited participants. Those players were running back James Robinson (knee), pass-rusher Josh Allen (shoulder), offensive lineman Will Richardson (back), and tight end Chris Manhertz (shoulder). Of the group, Manhertz was the only player that wasn’t on last week’s injury report.

Then lastly, the Jags had one player listed as a full participant on the injury report and that was offensive tackle Cam Robinson (neck). He exited Sunday’s game early and was replaced with rookie Walker Little, but it now appears he’s on track to return.

The Jets had eight players surface on their injury report including receiver Jamison Crowder and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. For more info on their full injury report head over to the Jets Wire.