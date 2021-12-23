ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

‘And Just Like That,’ everyone wondered: Is exercise safe?

By American Heart Association
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mA3Wp_0dU8NMrI00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

And just like that, heart health and exercise became the talk of the town.

By now it’s not a spoiler to say that in the latest “Sex and the City” revival, the character known as Mr. Big, played by 67-year-old actor Chris Noth, has an apparent heart attack after a session on his exercise bike.

He expires on the bathroom floor in the arms of a sobbing Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

It was a fictional death that had people asking real questions. But fans who were nervously eyeing their favorite workout shoes after watching “And Just Like That” shouldn’t worry, said Dr. Elizabeth Dineen, an assistant professor of cardiology at the University of California Irvine.

“I would hate for this to scare people to continue to stay sedentary,” she said. “We just want to exercise safely, of course.”

The risk of having a fatal heart event during exercise is quite low, she said. “And it’s usually lower for people who do regular exercise compared to those who are regularly sedentary.”

An expert analysis from the American Heart Association on the benefits of exercise, published in 2020 in the journal Circulation, said the most common cause of sudden cardiac death related to exercise in middle-aged and older adults is the presence of atherosclerosis, or plaque buildup in the arteries.

Overall, sudden cardiac death during exercise happens rarely – between 0.31 and 2.1 times per 100,000 people per year. Men unaccustomed to exercise are most at risk. Regular exercisers and women have “substantially” lower risks.

The same analysis noted that life expectancy at age 50 is seven to eight years greater in the most physically active people.

The baseline risk of a heart attack is “way higher” in people who don’t exercise than in people who are habitually active, Dineen said.

In people who exercise one to two times a week, risk is a little bit lower, “and if you’re more conditioned and exercising five-plus days a week, then your relative risk of a heart attack really goes down.”

Mr. Big had a history of heart problems. But exercise is part of cardiac rehabilitation programs for people who have had heart attacks, bypass surgery, valve surgery or certain types of heart failure, Dineen said.

“That’s usually starting at a low intensity, a couple of days a week, and then working their way up.”

Dineen cautioned, though, that problems can arise when people attempt to go suddenly from “couch potato to 5K.”

Dr. Brandee Waite, director of sports medicine at UC Davis Health in Sacramento, California, said getting clearance from a doctor before starting a new exercise routine is important.

That’s especially true for people who have underlying cardiac issues, asthma or diabetes, according to the American College of Sports Medicine.

General health and the person’s fitness level are important concerns, Waite said. Age is less so.

“I have some fit 65-year-old patients than can run circles around many 20-year-olds,” she said.

“If someone has high blood pressure, diabetes, other heart conditions, or other moderate to severe bone or organ issues, they should check with their physician first to make sure the exercise they are planning is safe for them.”

People who have had a physical exam in the past year or so and know they don’t have any medical issues can start a light to moderate exercise program without needing a doctor’s clearance, Waite said.

So if you plan to embark on a New Year’s fitness resolution, pace yourself.

“Any chest pain or abnormal shortness of breath – more than you think is normal or more than you normally experience for the same level of exertion – is an indication to slow down or stop,” she said.

If the unlikely does happen, bystanders should be ready to act. Carrie’s desperate confusion during Big’s dying moments was touching but hardly a textbook response to someone showing symptoms of a heart attack.

“Call 911,” Dineen said, and wait for an ambulance. “You should not drive that person to the hospital.” If the person is unconscious, start CPR.

People with a history of heart problems should know where to find an automated external defibrillator, or AED, she said. In some cases, they might want to purchase one to keep at home or take with them during workouts.

Speaking of preventive measures – Big was portrayed as a man dedicated to his bike, but also to his weekly cigar.

In real life, smoking has been linked to inflammation of the arteries, increases in plaque and other problems.

Other factors that don’t make for sexy TV – high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and family history – also can be risk factors for heart disease.

But exercise absolutely can be safe and enjoyable, Dineen said.

“The bottom line is that people should be engaging in exercise unless your physician has said, ‘No exercise,'” she said. And such restrictions are usually temporary.

“I think the average person should have an exercise program, and they should not have to worry.”

Written by Michael Merschel.

If you care about exercise, please read studies about how heart patients with diabetes can exercise more safely and findings of this fruit can help you recover quickly after exercise.

For more information about exercise and your health, please see recent studies about you can burn more calories with this exercise and results showing that how to prevent and treat high blood pressure with exercise.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

10 tips to have a heart-healthy eating plan

In a new statement from the American Heart Association, researchers have outlined 10 key features of a heart-healthy eating pattern. These features can be adapted to accommodate individual food likes and dislikes, cultural traditions and whether most meals are consumed at home or on-the-go. The new statement reflects the latest...
DIETS
Knowridge Science Report

Meditation may boost your immune system

In a new study from the University of Florida, researchers found meditation done at an intense level may bring a strong boost to the inner workings of your immune system. They did a blood sample analysis that took pre- and post-meditation snapshots of genetic activity among more than 100 men and women.
YOGA
Knowridge Science Report

Heart-healthy tips for making New Year’s resolutions

Making New Year’s resolutions is a time-honored tradition and sometimes those resolutions are easier to make than to keep. The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, has tips and resources to help you set goals you can keep all year long.
FITNESS
Woman's World

Is Your Heart Pounding? Here Are 4 Ways to Quiet Those Flutters

Maybe you’re in the grocery store when you feel it. Or you’re sitting at your computer, drinking coffee. Maybe you’ve just gotten settled in bed when the sensation starts up: that strange fluttering, pounding, or irregular beating in your chest. If you’ve ever experienced heart palpitations – momentarily irregular heartbeats – you know how surprising and uncomfortable they can be.
YOGA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
moneytalksnews.com

Going to Bed at This Hour Might Protect Your Heart

Heart disease is the leading killer of Americans. But by going to bed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., you may lower your risk of developing this condition, according to a recent study published in European Heart Journal – Digital Health. Researchers found that compared with falling...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

I Tried 12-Hour Fasting For 21 Days — Here Are the 3 Major Changes That Happened to My Body

Twelve-hour fasting is a form of intermittent fasting (IF) also known as 12:12 that many people try for weight loss and health benefits, including improved digestion, increased energy, and improved sleep. As a certified personal trainer, I don't follow a specific diet, but I recently tried the Clean Program, a 21-day detox created by Dr. Alejandro Junger, and one component of the cleanse is the 12-hour fasting window. I found it to be extremely effective. Keep reading to learn more about 12:12 and what benefits I experienced after three weeks.
WEIGHT LOSS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Can Rigorous Exercise Lead to a Heart Attack? Experts Discuss

Warning: This post contains spoilers. "Sex and the City" returned to the small screen earlier this week with the premiere of its sequel series "And Just Like That..." While just two episodes of the 10-episode miniseries have aired, a shocking twist already has fans reeling — and some are swearing off their exercise bikes.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Sports Medicine#Cardiology
myfitnesspal.com

Struggling with weight loss

I used to weigh 115kg and have lost ~35kg of weight. I did this through a calorie defecit, strength training and walking loads. Recently, I have been struggling so much with my weight loss. I’ve lost so much weight but I still have a fatty appearance. I still feel fat and it sucks.
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Explains Why Walking May Be Just As Good For Your Heart As Running

You’ve probably heard that sitting is the new smoking, and that exercise can help lower the risk of heart disease. But if you’re under the impression that in order for cardio to count, it has to be high intensity like running, you may be delightfully surprised to learn that walking for a healthy heart could be all you need. It has a similar impact on the risk reduction of high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, and coronary heart disease, according to a study in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Slate

Why It Feels Like “Everyone” Has COVID Right Now

On March 18, 2020, it made print-edition news when a New York Times editor tested positive for a case of coronavirus. The World Health Organization had declared a pandemic a week before; across the country, Americans were being told to go into lockdown, but they still weren’t quite sure where this was going. Tim Herrera, the Times editor in question, wrote that he woke up with chills one morning and was plummeted into a maze of bureaucracy in which it took five days to get a COVID test and confirm that yes, he did have the virus. “The symptoms have been easy to deal with. The health care system has not,” the subhed of his piece read. It was around this time that getting COVID started to feel like a matter of when, not if. Even the experts were saying so. The trick was to delay it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The simple steps everyone needs to take to keep safe this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, families and friends will be preparing to meet for a much needed festive celebration – but it is vital that we all do so safely with the new omicron Covid-19 variant spreading fast. From making sure you are up to date with your coronavirus vaccinations...
RETAIL
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy