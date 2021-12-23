ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals How Colts Can Beat Cardinals

By Andrew Moore
 5 days ago

Christmas is upon us, and what better way to celebrate with family and Colts football.

The Indianapolis Colts will be traveling out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a primetime matchup on Christmas Day. The Colts (8-6) are coming off a big win over the New England Patriots and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Cardinals (10-4) are coming off two straight losses and are looking to stay in the fight for the top seed in the NFC.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast take a look at what is sure to be an exciting matchup. The guys give their thoughts on many topics surrounding the game, including if Jonathan Taylor will continue his streak of big games, if Carson Wentz can rebound after a shaky performance, how to contain Kyler Murray, and more.

Brandon and Andrew also take a look at the rest of the Colts news from the week, including which Colts were selected to the Pro Bowl and a trio of Colts players who were recognized with awards this week.

After the Colts talk, the guys take a look at the Week 16 slate of games and give their picks for this week’s action. The playoff race is in full swing and there are sure to be some shakeups in the standings.

The show ends with a recap of the news around the NFL and Bad Beats with Brandon to give you the best bets for this weekend’s action.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 studs from Colts' 22-16 win over Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) got through a gutsy 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium. Though it may not have been the most aesthetic win, especially with several starters out due to COVID-19, the Colts found a way to get it done while coming up with big plays when they needed it most.
NFL
Yardbarker

Notable Numbers in Cardinals Loss to Colts

When the Arizona Cardinals began their 2021 season 7-0, the team could do no wrong. The defense was forcing turnovers and reaching the quarterback at a high rate, the offense was lighting up scoreboards across the league and special teams was surprisingly reliable when called upon. The Cardinals maintained what...
NFL
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Banged-up Colts shrug off injuries, beat Cardinals 22-16

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have beaten some teams with Jonathan Taylor's legs, some with Carson Wentz's arm and a few with stellar defense. They added another formula for a victory Saturday night: sheer grit. “We've got a ton of ways to beat you,” receiver...
NFL
Union-Recorder

Colts Cardinals Football

Unlikely heroes emerge as short-handed Colts knock off Cardinals. Without four starting offensive linemen and four key defensive contributors, Carson Wentz and the Colts displayed their depth in a gutsy Christmas night win at Arizona.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Positional Grades: Colts vs. Cardinals

Somehow, some way, this Indianapolis Colts' team finds a way to do what's most important each and every week: find a way to win. Down four starters on defense and three starters on the offensive line heading into the Christmas night matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, the Colts somehow found a way to grind out a 22-16 win to move to 9-6 on the season.
NFL
