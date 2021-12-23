2 arrested in brutal road rage assault caught on video in Jenkintown

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Jenkintown police said Wednesday they have arrested two suspects who allegedly assaulted a woman and left her unconscious after an incident of road rage.

Authorities said September Wingfield, 25, and Charles Woodson, 37, were arrested in a home in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers went to the area of York and Rydal roads in Jenkintown at about 10 a.m. Dec. 16 after a report of road rage and assault.

Investigators said a man and woman struck the victim both inside and outside her vehicle, and she was unconscious.

Police released a video of the incident. Viewer discretion is advised, as the content is violent.

Tips from the public played a part in the investigation that led to the arrest of both Wingfield and Woodson. Bail was set for them at $50,000 each.